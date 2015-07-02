Why won't my newborn sleep as well during the day as she does at night?

A: First of all, it is impressive that your newborn is sleeping so well at night. It can take many babies a few months to get to that point. Naps always take longer to fall into place than does nighttime sleep. And, given that she is so young, do not worry about developing poor habits. So for now, do whatever needs to be done to help her sleep during the day. Around 3-4 months is when you will want to be sure that she is starting to take naps in her crib.