Why won't my newborn sleep as well during the day as she does at night?
Q: She sleeps just fine in her crib at night, but during the day it's the complete opposite. She will cry as soon as she is put down and holding her is the only thing that soothes her. I'm afraid she will get used to be carrying too much. I've tried white noise, no noise, her swing, swaddling, and I've made sure the room is dark. Nothing seems to work.
A: First of all, it is impressive that your newborn is sleeping so well at night. It can take many babies a few months to get to that point. Naps always take longer to fall into place than does nighttime sleep. And, given that she is so young, do not worry about developing poor habits. So for now, do whatever needs to be done to help her sleep during the day. Around 3-4 months is when you will want to be sure that she is starting to take naps in her crib.
Answered by Dr. Jodi Mindell
