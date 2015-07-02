When Can I Begin Sleep Training?

At what age can you let a baby "cry it out"? Is it harmful to let, say, a 3-month-old cry for a few minutes instead of rushing in to nurse or rock her back to sleep? While experts say there's no set age to begin sleep training, but it's best to wait until you're sure your baby no longer needs to eat in the middle of the night.

For most babies, this is after 4 months, but some may be ready sooner. It's probably best to start before 6 months, however; the process becomes more difficult after a baby can sit up by himself.