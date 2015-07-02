What can I do to soothe my daughter's eczema?

A: Eczema is generally worse in warm weather as people tend to be warmer and more sweaty. The things that help most with an infant's eczema is to avoid soaps and apply a skin lubricant (such as Vaseline or Aquaphor) several times a day. Your infant should also wear cotton rather than rough or synthetic materials and keep her away from contact of scented items (perfumes/deodorant, laundry soap, shampoo, etc.). If the eczema is severe, check with the pediatrician about trying a different type of formula to make sure an allergy to milk or soy isn't causing the issue.