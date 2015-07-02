What can I do to help my baby sleep at night?

A: Babies this age can usually sleep for longer stretches than 30 minutes, especially at night. Be sure that your daughter has a bedtime routine and you can even be sure to start putting her down awake at bedtime, so she learns how to fall asleep on her own. Babies who fall asleep on their own at bedtime are able to put themselves back to sleep when they naturally awaken during the night. In addition, contact your daughter’s health care practitioner to be sure that there is nothing else that is disrupting her sleep, such as reflux.