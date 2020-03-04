Sleep Schedule

5 Lessons From a Reformed Sleep Training Fanatic
I used to sing the praises of sleep training to any tired parent who'd listen. (Hey, it worked for me!) But over time, I've come to realize it's not right for every family.
Zoe Saldana on Sleep Training and Crying It Out: "I'm in Absolute Anguish!"
The Avengers actress said letting her babies "cry it out" during sleep training is causing her great emotional pain. Who can relate?!
Putting an End to Sleepless Nights
One mom attempts to sleep-train her baby in five days.
Naptime from A to Z
An age-by-age guide to get baby into a daily routine that will help her sleep soundly at night, too.
How to Get Baby to Nap Longer
Want your child to sleep during the day like a champ? Follow our seven rules.
Overcoming Baby's Bedtime Battles
Does your baby or toddler love the nightlife? We have the answers to your biggest sleep problems.