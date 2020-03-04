Sleep Schedule

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule for your baby can make a world of difference in helping him sleep and be the happy baby you want him to be. Here you'll learn how much sleep your baby needs, what's the right schedule for him, how to develop bedtime routines, and more.

5 Lessons From a Reformed Sleep Training Fanatic
I used to sing the praises of sleep training to any tired parent who'd listen. (Hey, it worked for me!) But over time, I've come to realize it's not right for every family.
Zoe Saldana on Sleep Training and Crying It Out: "I'm in Absolute Anguish!"
The Avengers actress said letting her babies "cry it out" during sleep training is causing her great emotional pain. Who can relate?!
Putting an End to Sleepless Nights
One mom attempts to sleep-train her baby in five days.
Naptime from A to Z
An age-by-age guide to get baby into a daily routine that will help her sleep soundly at night, too.
How to Get Baby to Nap Longer
Want your child to sleep during the day like a champ? Follow our seven rules.
Overcoming Baby's Bedtime Battles
Does your baby or toddler love the nightlife? We have the answers to your biggest sleep problems.
What Sleep Training Taught Me About Being a Parent
In a way, sleep training was one of the first major decisions we had to make, and it taught me one of the most important truths of parenting.
You'll Love This Story of a Mom Who Created a New Swaddle
Ryan Reynolds Has Discovered a Secret Perk of Parenthood
The Surprising Way Naps Can Help Your Baby's Memory
When Do Babies Sleep Through the Night?
Why Every Parent Can Relate to David Arquette's Public Blowup

6 Things I Can't Believe I Learned as a New Mom

Solve Your Baby's Sleeping Setbacks
Dealing with Toddler Sleep Regression
5 Common Sleep Problems and Solutions
Establishing and Keeping Baby's Sleep Routine
The Best Schedule for Your Baby
3 Strategies for Better Baby Sleep
Scheduling Savvy
Keeping Baby Sleep Schedule on Track
Establishing Routines: Finding what works for you and your baby
Establishing Good Bedtime Habits for Baby
How Much Sleep Does a Baby Need?
Changing Baby's Sleep Schedule
Sleep Deprivation After Baby
How to Start (and Keep!) a Routine for Baby
