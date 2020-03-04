Napping

Napping is essential for babies. A well-rested child is more than a happy child. He's ready to learn. Here you'll learn how to get your baby to nap, how many naps a day are normal, and more.

How to Create the Best Baby Nap Schedule 
Naps are crucial for your little one’s growth and development. Learn how to establish a healthy baby nap routine with these 11 expert-approved tips.
Perfect Nap Time Rituals in 3 Simple Steps
Use this chart to guide you through your baby's ideal nap time routine. 
How to Get Baby to Nap Longer
Want your child to sleep during the day like a champ? Follow our seven rules.
Overcoming Baby's Bedtime Battles
Does your baby or toddler love the nightlife? We have the answers to your biggest sleep problems.
Naptime from A to Z
An age-by-age guide to get baby into a daily routine that will help her sleep soundly at night, too.
The Surprising Way Naps Can Help Your Baby's Memory
How to Get Your Baby to Nap
Sometimes it may seem impossible to get your baby doze. Next time try these great tips on sleep training for naps.
Naptime. Now what?
Whew! You've laid Baby down in the crib for her morning snooze, and she's actually sleeping. Tiptoe out of the nursery, stifling a cough. Yup, she's down for the count. It's 9 A.M. What to do?
Q+A: How Can I Get My Newborn to Nap Alone?
Establishing and Keeping Baby's Sleep Routine
3 Strategies for Better Baby Sleep
Naptime Basics
