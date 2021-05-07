TJX Infant Sleep Bags Recalled for Suffocation Risk
The recalled products were sold in stores and online at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra.
On May 5, TJX issued a recall for some of its infant sleep bags in size 0-6 months. About 3,600 bags were included in the recall in America (and another 33,250 in Canada).
According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), the neck opening is too big for infants younger than 6 months. This poses a suffocation risk because their head can slip into the sleep bag and get covered. No injuries have been reported yet.
The recalled products were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or Sierra (both online and in stores) from April 2018 to February 2021. They retailed for about $20 under several different brand names: Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic, and Willow Blossom.
Wondering if your infant sleep bag is included in the recall? Check its brand name and size on separate labels near the back of the neck. Then look at its style number, which can be found on the inside side seam behind the care label. The following style numbers have been recalled:
- Dylan & Abby: CL01073
- First Wish: CL00824, CL00889, CL00911
- First Wish Organic: CL00981, CL00985, CL01099
- Harry & Me: CL01102
- Little Red Caboose: CL00756, CL00882, CL00899, CL00904, CL00905, CL00921, CL00924, CL00986, CL00987
- Piper & Posie: CL00819, CL00923, CL00982, CL01005, CL01006, CL01007
- Sam & Jo: CL00871, CL00890, CL00903, CL00906, CL00983, CL00984
- Sam & Jo Organic: CL01066
- Shabby Chic: CL00980
- Willow Blossom: CL00909, CL00913
According to the CPSC, all recalled sleep sacks have a zipper up the middle or to the side of the front. Also, they "were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks," says the recall notice.
If you have one of the recalled sleep sacks, stop using it right away. TJX will help you receive either a full refund or store gift card.
Online buyers should contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com—or call 833-888-0776, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Alternatively, visit the retail website (www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com, or www.sierra.com), and navigate to "Contact Us" at the bottom of the website.
If you purchased the item in stores, call TJX at 800-926-6299, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also email customerservice@tjx.com, or navigate to the retail website and click on "Contact Us" on the bottom of the page.
Comments