Protect Your Baby from SIDS

Dilemma: How do I make sure the room is the right temperature for Baby?

Solution: The problem with temperature is that an overheated baby is at greater risk for SIDS, Dr. Keens says. The AAP recommends that your child's room should be kept at a temperature that is comfortable for a lightly clothed adult. A simple onesie in the summer and footed one-piece pajamas or a sleep sack in the winter are safe options.