Best Ways to Soothe a Crying Baby

Swaddling Even if you feel as if you're putting your baby in a straightjacket, that cozy cocoon will prevent his limbs from twitching and help him nod off. Get the how-to at americanbaby.com/babyswaddle.

Side Lying Before birth, your baby spent most of his time on his side in the fetal position. Carry him the same way now, and use the football hold as you nurse (clutch him with one arm, your hand supporting his head and his legs under your armpit).

Shushing A "shhh" sound is soothing to a newborn because it mimics the whooshing noise that surrounded him in the womb. Make the sound yourself or use a radio tuned to static, an iPhone app (try White Noise or Ambiance 2.0), or a CD of white noise. Make sure the sound is louder than your baby's cries; he won't hear it otherwise.

Swinging Fast, rhythmic movements like swinging, rocking, or jiggling might remind your little screamer of those carefree days he spent bouncing around inside you. The more agitated your baby, the more vigorous the motion should be.

Sucking For a baby, sucking on a finger or pacifier can be what lying on a warm beach is for us: total relaxation. It works best after you've calmed him with the other S's.