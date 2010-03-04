The 14 Best Bedtime Songs for Kids

By Molly Shea
Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Looking for a sweet lullaby for your little one? We rounded up the 14 best bedtime songs for sleepy kids and parents. Give them a try when words fail you.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

"Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star"

Based on a nineteenth-century poem, this song has the same melody as "The Alphabet Song."

"Twinkle, twinkle, little star, How I wonder what you are! Up above the world so high, Like a diamond in the sky!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

"You Are My Sunshine "

Pete Seeger's version gives "You Are My Sunshine" a folk spin.

A beloved lullaby and a hit song for musicians like Ray Charles and Bing Crosby, this melancholy tune has a memorably sentimental chorus:

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy, when skies are gray."

3 of 14

"Rolling in the Deep"

Adele/Instagram

Adele's ballads make for surprisingly great sing-along songs. Croon it yourself, or play the baby-fied version from Modern Lullabies: Pop Songs for Babies.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Disney Movie Love Songs

Many parents use Disney movie ballads as bedtime songs, including "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan, "Once Upon a Dream" from Sleeping Beauty (inspired by a Pyotr Tchaikovsky ballet!), and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella.

5 of 14

Yo Gabba Gabba! Songs

This colorful show for tots is filled to the brim with hip tunes, such as "Party in My Tummy" and "Sleepytime."

6 of 14

Frere Jacques

Africa Studio/Shutterstock

With lyrics in both English and French, this short, classic lullaby gets right to the point: Are you sleeping? Sing it until the answer is finally — finally! — yes.

In French:

"Frère Jacques, Frère Jacques,

Dormez-vous? Dormez-vous?

Sonnez les matines, sonnez les matines

Ding ding dong, ding ding dong."

In English:

"Are you sleeping, are you sleeping?

Brother John, Brother John?

Morning bells are ringing, morning bells are ringing

Ding ding dong, ding ding dong."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

"Hush Little Baby"

This charming cause-and-effect song about a parent trying to calm their baby with gifts is full of silly accidents and sweet intentions:

"Hush, little baby, don't say a word,

(Mama's/Papa's) gonna buy you a mockingbird.

And if that mockingbird won't sing,

(Mama's/Papa's) gonna buy you a diamond ring."

It's also a great song for improvisation ... a few lines in, you'll probably need to make up some rhymes of your own!

8 of 14

"All of Me"

John Legend/Instagram

Sure, John Legend's chart-topper was written for wife Chrissy Teigen. But the star reportedly sang it to their daughter, Luna, and the love song works just as well as a lullaby.

"Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections"

9 of 14

"The Alphabet Song"

Talk about mixing learning and fun! "The Alphabet Song," sung to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," is short and easy to remember.

"A-B-C-D-E-F-G,

H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P,

Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y and Z.

Now I know my A-B-Cs,

Next time won't you sing with me."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Beautiful Boy

Written for his son, Sean, John Lennon's sweet song is a comforting ode to the love between parent and child. Sing or play it to soothe a crying baby — or your own new-parent nerves.

"Close your eyes

Have no fear

The monster's gone

He's on the run and your daddy's here

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful boy

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful boy"

11 of 14

Upside Down

Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock

Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the film Curious George, Jack Johnson's album of songs from the 2006 film, is jam-packed with soothing tunes that are fun for parent and baby alike. Stream the whole set, or learn the lyrics to Upside Down, the catchiest of the bunch.

12 of 14

My Love, My Life

Sarunyu L/Shutterstock

ABBA's ballad may not have been one of the Swedish band's greatest hits, but the tear-jerker stole the show in this summer's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Sung by the two main characters and a back-from-the-dead Meryl Streep, this ode to their children is as sweet as it is catchy.

"Like an image passing by, my love, my life

In the mirror of your eyes, my love, my life"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Isn't She Lovely

Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Stevie Wonder's hit song, celebrating the birth of his first daughter, is the perfect melody for awe-struck parents. The sweet lyrics echo Wonder's thoughts as he watched his girl sleep:

"Isn't she lovely

Isn't she wonderful"

14 of 14

Brahms' Lullaby

Natalia Deriabina/Shutterstock

First performed in 1868, Wiegenlied, know as Brahms' Lullaby, remains a classic bedtime song for babies. Stream the orchestral version, or sing it for yourself.

"Lullaby, and goodnight, go to sleep little baby…"

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com