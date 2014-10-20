How to Get Baby to Sleep Through the Night

It’s normal for toddlers to resist bedtime; kids this age want to practice their newfound independence (plus, they have major FOMO). Give them choices: Would they like to stomp up the stairs like an elephant to get to their room or tiptoe like a mouse? You can also create a chart together that shows every step of the bedtime routine, including how many books you read. This way, you choose when your toddler goes to sleep, but they get to pick the details.