5 Common Sleep Problems and Solutions

Are your baby's sleep habits keeping you up at night? You're not alone. Sleep can be a loaded issue, particularly for parents of young children. You may wonder if you're somehow causing your baby to wake frequently or sleep fitfully. The key is to relax. All parents run into tricky situations with their babies, and as with any other parenting decision, there's more than one "right" way to address them. Here, we've gathered five common infant sleep problems and asked other parents and sleep experts for possible solutions.

The Rocker

My baby is 5 months old. I've always rocked her to sleep, but I'd like to be able to lay her down and have her fall asleep on her own. How can I make this happen without a lot of trauma and tears for either of us?

In order for a baby to transition from falling asleep while rocking in your arms to falling asleep on her own, she has to master two smaller skills -- the ability to fall asleep someplace other than in your arms, and the ability to fall asleep without being rocked, explains Ann Douglas, author of Sleep Solutions for Your Baby, Toddler, and Preschooler (Wiley).

If you aren't comfortable with making your baby learn to put herself to sleep "cold turkey," you can try substituting what Harvey Karp, M.D., author of The Happiest Baby on the Block (Bantam) and a Parents advisor, calls a new sleep association. From being inside your body, babies are born accustomed to drifting off to sleep amid noise, tactile stimulation, and rocking. Gradually replace rocking with white noise (you can play a CD), Dr. Karp recommends. If you play the sounds while you're rocking the baby to sleep for four or five consecutive nights, she will begin to create a new association with sleep, and her transition from falling asleep in your arms to falling asleep in the crib will be easier, Dr. Karp says. "The idea is to create other sleep associations that don't require your presence to help the baby fall asleep," he adds.

Be prepared for your baby to put up a big fuss the first few times you lay her down awake. Some sleep-training techniques instruct parents not to pick up a crying baby but to come into the room at set intervals (every five minutes, for example) and talk to her in a reassuring voice.

But that approach doesn't work for all babies or parents. Christine George, of Lansing, Michigan, tried that method with her 6-month-old, Kayleigh, but the crying didn't stop, even after 10 or 15 minutes. Instead, Kayleigh became more and more upset until she was screaming, red faced, and gagging. "After two nights of becoming almost as upset as my baby was," George says, "I decided that technique just wasn't going to work for me."

What did work? "We'd walk around the room with her for a few minutes until she was drowsy, and when we laid her in the crib, we'd gently bounce the mattress with one hand while pressing her belly with the other hand and saying 'Shhhh' for a minute or two until she fell asleep," George says. "After a while, we were able to do it without the hand on the belly, and then without the bounce, and finally we were able to lay her down awake and she'd fall asleep." The process took two weeks.

Remember that there's no one-size-fits-all approach, advises Claire Lerner, LCSW, an American Baby advisor and the director of parenting resources at Zero to Three, the National Center for Infants, Toddlers, and Families. "With some babies, you can pat them or just sit there so they can see you, but for a lot of babies that's just confusing," she says. But even if you choose to walk away from her bed, the crying isn't likely to last more than a few nights. "The more consistent you are, the quicker she'll learn," Lerner says.

The Anywhere-But-Home Sleeper

My 10-month-old falls asleep in his car seat when we run errands but won't remain asleep when I try to take him in the house. Then he won't fall asleep during his bed or naptime.

Since babies this age are very curious, if he's falling asleep on short car rides, it's likely that he's not getting enough sleep around the clock, advises Marc Weissbluth, M.D., pediatrician and author of Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child (Ballantine). Observe your child over a 24-hour cycle, and see if you're missing cues that he's sleepy: Is he rubbing his eyes, acting clingy or anxious, or whining? If you're reasonably sure that your baby's getting enough sleep overall, it's possible that you're just planning your outings too close to his naptime, so you may want to readjust your errand schedule to accommodate his naps -- a 20-minute catnap in the car can spoil the two-hour rest you looked forward to all morning.

Since that's not always possible, another option is to let your baby finish out his nap in the car seat. Be sure to carefully monitor your baby while he sleeps in a device other than his crib to avoid injury from straps and restraints—The Journal of Pediatrics addressed concerns of the improper use of car seats, sleepers, and bouncers for sleep in a study published in 2015. "You can grab a book and read in the car while your little one finishes his nap, or transfer him right in his car seat and park him next to you on the floor in your house until he wakes up," suggests Elizabeth Pantley, author of The No-Cry Sleep Solution (McGraw Hill).

The Speed Napper

My baby goes down easily for a nap, but she gets up after 20 minutes. Within an hour she's rubbing her eyes and looking tired. How can I help her nap longer?

First, try to get at the root cause. Is your baby objecting to something in her nap environment? Maybe it's too warm or too cool, too loud or too quiet. Or perhaps she just hasn't mastered the skills that will allow her to soothe herself back to sleep if she wakes up.

If your baby is consistently waking up too early from her naps, work on establishing adequate nighttime sleep first. "Being overtired actually prevents babies from sleeping well," says Donald Goldmacher, MD, cocreator of the video Helping Your Baby Sleep Through the Night.

If she does sleep well at night, make sure her naps are in a similar environment; buy thick curtains to pull across the windows and create a pre-nap wind-down similar to your bedtime routine. Another possibility: perhaps you're waiting too long to put baby down for her nap -- most babies should nap two hours after they've woken up in the morning.

The Nap Resister

My 11-month-old used to take two naps a day -- one in the morning and then one in the afternoon. Now he's suddenly resisting his morning nap. What can I do?

Eleven months old is on the young side to be dropping a nap, but it's not unheard of, says Dr. Weissbluth. He reports that 90 percent of all 12-month-olds take two naps a day, but by 15 months, 20 percent drop that morning nap.

How can you tell whether your baby is ready to give up his morning siesta? Keep an eye on him around 4 to 5 p.m., says Dr. Weissbluth. "If your baby is good-natured and happy, he's probably well rested. If he's rough around the edges, he probably isn't, which means he needs that second nap." Why wait until late afternoon to monitor his mood? At the end of the day, says Dr. Weissbluth, many children run out of steam because they aren't sleeping well enough, but they may have a rebound of evening energy that can mask sleep deprivation.

The Routine Sleeper

My 7-month-old has a predictable bedtime routine, and she sleeps great at home. But she's so used to the routine that any little change throws her off. We have a vacation coming up, and I'm afraid she won't go to sleep in the hotel. What can we do to make sure she goes down?

Try to re-create your at-home bedtime routine as much as you can. Even if you aren't at home, you can probably give your baby a bath at around the same time as usual. Take an item from home, like a familiar sleeper, portable crib, or music that she's used to, and be sure to give her ample wind-down time each evening, particularly if your trip includes contact with a lot of new people, a whirlwind itinerary, or noisy or brightly lit environments.

Shannon Cate, of Illinois, says that her 10-month-old daughter, Nat, was a good sleeper at home but couldn't settle down if she could see her parents in the same room. "We learned that we needed a suite when we stayed in a hotel," Cate says. "That way, we could put Nat in a separate room at her usual bedtime, and we could order room service for dinner and watch a movie."