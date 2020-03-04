Sleep Issues

If your baby has problems sleeping, there are things you can try to get him to sleep longer. Here you'll learn about common sleep problems that parents encounter, and ways to fix them. We'll even show you how to get your baby to sleep through the night.

Most Recent

TJX Infant Sleep Bags Recalled for Suffocation Risk
The recalled products were sold in stores and online at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra.
The Cry It Out Method for Sleep Training: A Parent's Guide
Some parents swear by the cry it out method—also known as extinction sleep training— while others think it's downright harmful. Here's what you need to know about the technique.
You Can't Miss This Dad's Hilarious Interview With His 4-Month-Old Daughter
A dad grills his little girl on things like why she puts everything in her mouth, and insists on pooping at the same time as her older sister.
This Calculator Will Tell You How Much Sleep You've Lost to Parenthood
The amount of sleep you've lost since becoming a parent will literally exhaust you.
If Your Kid Can't Sleep, You May Want to Toss the Touchscreen
A new study has found that the more time young kids spend using touchscreen devices, the more likely they are to have trouble sleeping.
30 Totally Ridiculous Reasons Your Baby Isn't Sleeping
Just a few of the many reasons it feels like your baby will never, ever just go to sleep.
More Sleep Issues

Video Hilariously Captures the Lengths One Mom Went to Escape Her Sleeping Baby
Mom pulls "top secret escape mission" to leave her sleeping baby's room for the night.
9 Things Not to Say to a Sleep-Training Parent
Getting your baby to sleep through the night is challenging enough without other people weighing in on your methods.
Soothing Sick Kids in the Wee Hours
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
Sleep Secret Found in the Nursery
This Mom-of-Four Deserves a Medal for Her Bedtime Routine

Poor Infant Sleep Patterns Linked to Negative Toddler Behavior

New research has linked poor sleep in infants to behavior and attention problems in toddlerhood.

All Sleep Issues

