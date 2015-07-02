Is it possible to get a baby who is a month old into a routine?
Q: Should my month-old baby get into a sleep routine at this point? My daughter usually will take a couple of naps during the day and sleep about four hours straight at night before waking up. Lately she hasn't wanted to sleep in her crib at night. Do I need to start her on a routine now? If so, how? I'm not a very firm advocate on the "cry it out" method.
A: At one month of age, you can start to slowly move toward a daily schedule that incorporates your baby’s usual feeding and sleeping times. But do not expect any real predictability until sometime around 6 to 8 weeks. In the meantime, establishing a bedtime routine and a mini naptime routine are a great way to set the foundation for good sleep habits. Your bedtime routine may include things like washing up, changing into pajamas, and singing a lullaby. Your mini naptime routine may be singing that same lullaby. Your baby will start to learn that these activities signal it’s time to sleep. In terms of encouraging your baby to start soothing herself to sleep, if she hasn’t already gotten the hang of it on her own, we don’t recommend any sleep training until between 3 and 6 months of age.
Answered by Dr. Jodi Mindell
