How can I stop co-sleeping?

A: Co-sleeping can be very comforting for a baby, but it's also a tough habit to break. Start making the change at bedtime. Put baby down awake in her crib instead of nursing her or holding her to fall asleep. When she wakes at night, you can bring her to your bed for the first week or two, but then start to comfort her in her own crib, without picking her up. She may resist and cry a ton at first, but once she gets better at falling back asleep on her own, you'll find that she'll naturally start sleeping through the night without you.