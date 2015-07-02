How can I encourage my daughter to stay asleep at night when she spits out her pacifier?

A: It all depends on your daughter’s age. By 6-7 months, most babies are capable of getting their own pacifier. Put several pacifiers in one corner of her crib and help her reach for one when you put her down at bedtime and when she wakes during the night. After a few days, encourage her to reach for one on her own. Within a week she should have the hang of it. If you just focus on bedtime to start, it should hopefully not be disturbing to your neighbors. Once she no longer needs the pacifier at bedtime, she should start sleeping for longer stretches during the night without it.