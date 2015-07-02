How can I encourage my daughter to stay asleep at night when she spits out her pacifier?
Q: I spend a good chunk of the night going back and forth from my bedroom to my daughter's room because she will spit out her pacifier during the night and start fussing for it. I read a Parents article about 5 sleep strategies, and one of the strategies is letting babies cry it out. Thee issue I have with this is that I live in an apartment complex and I don't want to wake up my neighbors. Are there any other ways to eliminate this sleep problem?
A: It all depends on your daughter’s age. By 6-7 months, most babies are capable of getting their own pacifier. Put several pacifiers in one corner of her crib and help her reach for one when you put her down at bedtime and when she wakes during the night. After a few days, encourage her to reach for one on her own. Within a week she should have the hang of it. If you just focus on bedtime to start, it should hopefully not be disturbing to your neighbors. Once she no longer needs the pacifier at bedtime, she should start sleeping for longer stretches during the night without it.
Answered by Dr. Jodi Mindell
