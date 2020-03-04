Co-Sleeping Almost Ruined My Marriage
My husband and I never thought we'd co-sleep. And then our daughter was born, and all of our plans went right out the window. But co-sleeping turned out to be terrible for my relationship.
Dad's Sweet Post About Wife Sparks Internet Outrage Over Bed-Sharing
After the dad shared a photo in support of his wife "snuggling" with their children, commenters felt the need to weigh in with their opinions on bed-sharing with kids.
13 Things Nobody Told You About Bed-Sharing With Kids
Sleeping in the same bed as your child may sound like it's all snuggles and bonding time, but here's the real version (from a mom who's been there).
Guidelines for Safe Co-Sleeping with Babies
Although the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against co-sleeping, it adjusted its sleep guidelines to acknowledge that parents sometimes fall asleep in bed with their babies. Here's what you need to know.
Are You Among the 46 Percent of Parents Who Lie About This?
A poll reveals a surprising number of parents lie about co-sleeping with their kids.
Overcoming Baby's Bedtime Battles
Does your baby or toddler love the nightlife? We have the answers to your biggest sleep problems.