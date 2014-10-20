Understanding Newborn Sleep

Helping your baby develop safe, healthy sleep habits is a learning process for both of you. According to Priyanka Yadav, D.O., pediatric sleep medicine specialist at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville, New Jersey, one of the most important things you can do is to learn to recognize when your little one is sleepy. For example, your baby may rub her eyes or become fussy or irritable.

If Baby always rubs her eyes when she's drowsy, for example, or if she becomes fussy or irritable, you'll know it's time to get her ready for bed. This will help Baby get the sleep she needs, when she needs it.