Baby Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between 7 and 12 Months

From 6 to 8 months, a baby should get an average of 11 uninterrupted hours of sleep each night, as well as 3.5 hours each day spread out over two or three naps (a morning, afternoon, and late-afternoon nap).

From nine to 12 months, they should still get 11 hours of nightly snoozing. However, your baby will only need three hours of sleep during the day, with the number of naps dropping to two (the short late-afternoon nap will be eliminated).