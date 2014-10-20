Baby Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between 4 and 6 Months

Your baby's internal clock has kicked in, and they can differentiate between day and night. They should be on their way toward an established sleep pattern.

During this time, babies need an average of 14 hours of sleep daily. At 4 months, they can go eight hours at night without feeding; by 5 months, they can sleep for 10 or 11 hours straight. Both 4-month-olds and 5-month-olds will sleep four to five hours during the day, spread out over three naps.

At 6 months, babies need an average of 11 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, and 3.5 hours of daytime naps spread over two to three naps.