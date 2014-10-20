Newborn Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between Birth and 3 Months

For the first couple of months, newborns can’t decipher between day and night because they haven't developed their own circadian rhythms of melatonin production, says Kim West, aka "The Sleep Lady" and author of The Sleep Lady's Good Night, Sleep Tight.

Your baby will likely sleep a total of 16-18 hours during their first week—about half during the night and half spread out over four daytime naps. From 2 weeks to 2 months of age, they’ll sleep an average of 15.5 to 17 hours total, broken down by about 8.5 to 10 hours at night and six to seven hours during the day spread out over three to four naps. During the third month, babies need an average of 15 hours of sleep, with 10 hours at night and five hours spread out over three daytime naps.