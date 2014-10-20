Age-by-Age Sleep Training Guide
Sleep Training Must-Knows
"There are good times to sleep-train and periods when it may be less likely to work," says developmental psychologist Isabela Granic, Ph.D., coauthor of Bed Timing: The 'When-To' Guide to Helping Your Child to Sleep. "This is because infants and toddlers go through mental growth spurts that make them especially clingy, fussy, and prone to night wakings. They're learning new cognitive skills and often don't sleep as well."
What follows are her explanations of what's developmentally happening as your baby grows.
Newborn to 2.5 Months
Babies can't tell the difference between night and day—they don't produce enough melatonin yet—and require frequent feedings.
3 to 4 Months
Infants are developing a night sleep cycle, are more sociable, and show little separation anxiety, so they start to snooze better.
4.5 to 5.5 Months
Your little one is just learning that when he coos, he'll get a response from you. Trying to sleep-train him during this time could be challenging.
6 to 8 Months
Babies are more interested in reaching for toys than keeping their eyes fixed on you. Go for it—she may not be as fussy when she wakes at night.
9 to 11 Months
An infant starts to understand that parents still exist after they leave the room. Knowing you're just outside the door as he's crying away can be frustrating.
12 to 16 Months
As a toddler focuses on developing speech and physical skills, he is less clingy with Mom and Dad. This is another good time to sleep-train.
17 to 21 Months
It sounds counterintuitive, but a child's budding independence makes her more needy. Hold off on sleep training for now.
