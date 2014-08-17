Baby Bedtime Mistakes to Avoid

If your baby cries when you put her down at night and you rush in to comfort her each time, she'll never learn to soothe herself to sleep. (Of course, if your child is sick or in distress, you need to help her. And remember that all babies are different, which includes their nightly needs, habits, and routines. Check with your baby's doctor if you have questions about his or her sleep.) But consider turning down the monitor so that you don't hear every whine and whimper; when she really cries, wait it out for 5 minutes before you go in to check on her. Tomorrow night, extend the check-in interval to 10 minutes, and so on. Eventually, she'll learn to settle herself.