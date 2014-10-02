6 Things to Know Before Putting Your Baby in a Crib
Did you know that the features of your baby's sleep area can affect her risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related causes of infant death, such as suffocation? Reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related causes of death by creating a safe sleep environment for your baby.
Advertisement
Credit: Lucy von Held/Getty Images
- Always place your baby to sleep on his back, for naps and at night.
- Have the baby share your room, not your bed. Your baby should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch, or on a chair alone, with you, or with anyone else. Try room sharing -- keeping your baby's sleep area in the same room where you sleep.
- Use a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved* crib, covered by a fitted sheet. Safety-approved* portable play yards can also provide a safe sleep environment for your baby. When using a portable play yard, always place your baby to sleep on her back and keep toys, pillows, and blankets out of the play yard.
- Keep soft objects, toys, pillows, crib bumpers, and loose bedding out of your baby's sleep area.
- Dress your baby in no more than one layer of clothing more than an adult would wear to be comfortable, and leave the blanket out of the crib. A one-piece sleeper or wearable blanket can be used for sleep clothing.
- Keep the room at a temperature that is comfortable for an adult.
Copyright © 2014 Meredith Corporation.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Comments