Sleep Basics

Establishing a bedtime routine can prevent sleep problems from happening. Learn about the basics of baby sleep at every age.

The 14 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon
Say hello to better sleep for you and your little one.
Choosing the Best Sleep Training Method
Want your baby to sleep through the night? Learn about five popular sleep training methods, and get some helpful advice from real-life parents.
An Age-by-Age Guide to Sleep Training
Wondering when to start sleep training? While the ideal timing differs for every child, these expert-approved suggestions can serve as a guide.  
Why Inclined Baby Sleepers Are So Dangerous
Inclined sleepers like the Rock 'n Play have been called "deadly" by the AAP, and now, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling for their complete removal from shelves. Here's everything you need to know about the risky baby gear.
The Cry It Out Method for Sleep Training: A Parent's Guide
Some parents swear by the cry it out method—also known as extinction sleep training— while others think it's downright harmful. Here's what you need to know about the technique.
The Ferber Method for Sleep Training: A Parent's Guide
Desperately seeking shut-eye? Learn more about the Ferber method, a popular sleep-training technique that teaches babies to self-soothe and fall asleep independently.
The Realistic Mom's Guide to Baby Sleeping
It’s tempting to do whatever it takes to get your baby to sleep. Experts weigh in on how to make sleep happen, with safety in mind. 
This Baby Definitely Isn't a Morning Person
Who can blame this toddler for not feeling like getting out of bed in the morning?
Could Texting Be the Answer to Keeping Your Baby Safe?
What Parents Need to Know About Using Baby Boxes
CPSC Says Crib Bumpers Are Totally Unsafe, But Fails to Ban Them
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep

Too Many Babies Are Still Being Put to Bed Unsafely

A new study looks at the prevalence of unsafe sleep patterns that contribute to SIDS.

Must-Know Advice from the Sleep Lady
Your Favorite Country Songs as Lullabies
Rock & Roll Lullabies
Naptime from A to Z
Overcoming Baby's Bedtime Battles
Baby's Weird Sleep Habits
Newborn Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between Birth and 3 Months
Baby Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between 7 and 12 Months
Baby Sleep Schedule: What to Expect Between 4 and 6 Months
Understanding Newborn Sleep
6 Things to Know Before Putting Your Baby in a Crib
What It Takes to Make Your Baby "Safe to Sleep"
Baby Bedtime Mistakes to Avoid
10 Truths About Baby Sleep
Our All-Time Favorite Lullabies
Solve Your Baby's Sleeping Setbacks
Dealing with Toddler Sleep Regression
5 Common Sleep Problems and Solutions
Baby & Toddler Sleep Tips
Establishing and Keeping Baby's Sleep Routine
3 Strategies for Better Baby Sleep
Baby Sleep: What to Expect in the First Year
Baby and Children Sleep Chart
5 Baby Bedtime Mistakes to Avoid
8 Expert-Approved Baby Sleep Strategies You'll Swear By
