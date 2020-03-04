Baby Sleep 911

What Your Baby’s Twitching Really Means
According to one study, your baby's tiny twitches that happen when she sleeps may have nothing to do with your child's dreams.
Could 'Breastsleeping' Mean More Sleep For Moms?
Bed-sharing is a hot-button issue, with many encouraging parents to sleep away from their infants—but one expert claims "breastsleeping" is the best arrangement.
Getting Your Baby to Sleep: How a Nursing and Feeding Schedule Can Help
Has your baby made the breastfeed-to-sleep association? That's what happened with 6-month-old Lila and her exhausted mom—but Baby Sleep Whisperer Ingrid Prueher was on hand to help!
When Kids Share a Room: How to Keep Your Baby From Waking Up a Sibling
When your baby shares a bedroom with an older sibling, sleep-training can be extra tricky! Baby sleep expert Ingrid Prueher helps one family find a method that works for them.
How to Manage Two Kids' Sleep Schedules
Sleep-training one child is tricky enough, let alone getting two little ones on the same nighttime schedule. Baby sleep expert Ingrid Prueher helps one family find a solution.
How to Get Your Baby to Sleep in His Crib
Ingrid Prueher, The Baby Sleep Whisperer, helps one exhausted mom get her baby to sleep in his crib (and explains how her method can work for your baby, too!).