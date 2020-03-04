Baby Sleep 911

Do you have a baby who can't sleep through the night? Are you barely functioning without sleep? If you answered "yes" to both questions, baby sleep whisperer Ingrid Prueher can help you turn you (and your baby's!) sleep situation around.

Most Recent

What Your Baby’s Twitching Really Means
According to one study, your baby's tiny twitches that happen when she sleeps may have nothing to do with your child's dreams.
Could 'Breastsleeping' Mean More Sleep For Moms?
Bed-sharing is a hot-button issue, with many encouraging parents to sleep away from their infants—but one expert claims "breastsleeping" is the best arrangement.
Getting Your Baby to Sleep: How a Nursing and Feeding Schedule Can Help
Has your baby made the breastfeed-to-sleep association? That's what happened with 6-month-old Lila and her exhausted mom—but Baby Sleep Whisperer Ingrid Prueher was on hand to help!
When Kids Share a Room: How to Keep Your Baby From Waking Up a Sibling
When your baby shares a bedroom with an older sibling, sleep-training can be extra tricky! Baby sleep expert Ingrid Prueher helps one family find a method that works for them.
How to Manage Two Kids' Sleep Schedules
Sleep-training one child is tricky enough, let alone getting two little ones on the same nighttime schedule. Baby sleep expert Ingrid Prueher helps one family find a solution.
How to Get Your Baby to Sleep in His Crib
Ingrid Prueher, The Baby Sleep Whisperer, helps one exhausted mom get her baby to sleep in his crib (and explains how her method can work for your baby, too!).
More Baby Sleep 911

5 Baby Sleep Myths Busted!
We've got the truth about the best ways to help your baby sleep soundly.
Sleep Secrets From the Baby Sleep Whisperer
Dreaming of a baby sleep expert to get your little one on track? Meet Ingrid Prueher, a Westport, Connecticut-based sleep coach known as The Baby Sleep Whisperer. Prueher spends her nights coaching parents on how to create a bedtime routine that instills good sleep habits. We asked her what the biggest bedtime blunders are that she encounters -- and how to fix them.
