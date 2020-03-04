Sleep

Getting your baby to consistently sleep through the night is every parent's goal. Here you'll find tips to get your baby to sleep more, learn about baby sleep basics including your baby's sleeping schedule, napping, co-sleeping, and how to deal with common sleep issues.

The 14 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon

Say hello to better sleep for you and your little one.
Everything You Need to Know About the Taking Cara Babies Drama—Straight From the Sleep Expert Herself

Some parents are boycotting baby sleep influencer Cara Dumaplin, founder of Taking Cara Babies, for donating to Trump. Here's what you need to know.
How to Create the Best Baby Nap Schedule

Naps are crucial for your little one’s growth and development. Learn how to establish a healthy baby nap routine with these 11 expert-approved tips.
This Swaddle Is ‘Literally the Best Thing’ for Transitioning Your Baby to a Sleep Sack

The Love to Dream Swaddle UP Transition Bag goes from a soothing arms-up swaddle to a cozy hands-free sleep sack with ease, according to its Amazon reviews.
Choosing the Best Sleep Training Method

Want your baby to sleep through the night? Learn about five popular sleep training methods, and get some helpful advice from real-life parents.
An Age-by-Age Guide to Sleep Training

Wondering when to start sleep training? While the ideal timing differs for every child, these expert-approved suggestions can serve as a guide.  
Sleep Training Your Baby: 7 Tips for Success

Ready to sleep train your baby? These expert-approved tips can help your little one snooze through the night.
We Asked a Pediatrician and a Sleep Consultant The Best Way to Sleep Train, Here's What They Said

My infant's sleepless nights were affecting me so much that I had a fender bender. I decided it was time to sleep train and turned to the experts to get their tips. Here's what I learned.
Why Inclined Baby Sleepers Are So Dangerous

Is It Possible for Newborns to Sleep Too Much?

4 Baby Exercises That Can Actually Help Her Sleep

Co-Sleeping Almost Ruined My Marriage

Kim Kardashian Is 'Aware' of Controversy Over Psalm's First Photo: 'It Was Staged,' Says Source

"As a mother of four, she very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib," a source tells PEOPLE of Kim Kardashian West.

The Cry It Out Method for Sleep Training: A Parent’s Guide

The Ferber Method for Sleep Training: A Parent’s Guide

The Realistic Mom's Guide to Baby Sleeping

Perfect Nap Time Rituals in 3 Simple Steps

A New Study Reveals Fewer Than Half of Parents 'Always' Put Babies to Sleep On Their Backs

30 Totally Ridiculous Reasons Your Baby Isn't Sleeping

5 Lessons From a Reformed Sleep Training Fanatic

9 Things Not to Say to a Sleep-Training Parent

Guidelines for Safe Co-Sleeping with Babies

Sleep Secret Found in the Nursery

Getting Your Baby to Sleep: How a Nursing and Feeding Schedule Can Help

When Kids Share a Room: How to Keep Your Baby From Waking Up a Sibling

How to Manage Two Kids' Sleep Schedules

How to Get Your Baby to Sleep in His Crib

12 Questions Every First-Time Parent Asks

5 Baby Sleep Myths Busted!

Must-Know Advice from the Sleep Lady

Your Favorite Country Songs as Lullabies

Rock & Roll Lullabies

Protect Your Baby from SIDS

What is the best place for my baby's crib?

How can I teach good nap habits?

How can I get my 4 month old to start sleeping in her crib?

How can I help my baby adjust to time changes?

How do I create a better bedtime routine?

