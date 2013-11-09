Wild Thing Baby Shower

The table centerpieces incorporate woodgrain textures and big, jungle-y leaves. Square wood vases look chic when filled with tropical greenery, like tea leaves, date palm, anthurium, or monstera (call your florist to see what they have).

You can also use giant synthetic banana leaves as table runners and monstera leaves as place mats. Oversize leaves (real or faux) are fantastic for dressing up buffet and gift tables as well -- just cover the tops of tables with leaves, then set the dishes and gifts on top.

For a finishing touch -- bring on the party animals! Create mini jungle scenes with elephant, cheetah, monkey, and giraffe figurines (extra-cute touch: get mama and baby versions of animals). Send them home with the mom-to-be -- her baby will love them later on.