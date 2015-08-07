Time Capsule Baby Shower
Time Capsule
Take a trip down memory lane at this party, which features vintage decor and treats. Help Mom-to-be save precious memories for Baby with a time capsule, and send guests home with DIY favors
Old-Timey Candy
Pick out an assortment of pretty treats from your local candy store to put on display in glass containers. The sweets can double as a thank-you gift for guests.
Time Capsule
Guests will love this colorful drink whether they're having the Flintstone (vodka, vermouth, and grapefruit) or the Jetson (grapefruit and tonic).
Vintage Accessories
Everything old can be made new again. A classic baby powder tin can become the perfect place to store your utencils, and a typewriter goes from a functional feature to decor.
Make Your Own Time Capsule
Collect notes from the guests, as well as mementos of the month or the year, and gather them all in a special keepsake box for baby to open at a later date.
Vintage-Style Packaging
This craft is as easy as ABC and is sure to be a hit with guests! Simply print out the block design, cut out the box, and tape it together.