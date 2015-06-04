10 Baby Shower Ideas for Girls
Little Birds
A little birdie told us that this vintage-inspired baby shower theme is worth tweeting about! The pink-and-blue party, which was submitted by Marissa of Paquenos Luxos to Kara's Party Ideas, channels the winged animal with birdcages, birdhouses, cupcake toppers, felt decorations, and fondant birds on the cake. Also take a cue from the lush green plants, which would make adorable baby shower centerpieces for a girl.
Pink and White Roses
Nothing says "little princess" more than a pink-and-white party. This one from Pizzazzerie is full of adorable touches: striped decorations, pink lemonade, white petit fours topped with pink roses, iced cookies, raspberry tarts, and gorgeous white flowers tied with pretty pink bows. And if you’re looking for baby shower gift ideas for a girl, take a cue from her favors of miniature peach-pink roses.
Shabby Chic Tea Party
Calling avid tea drinkers! Get inspired by Andressa from Twinkle Twinkle Little Party, who submitted her lovely shabby-chic tea party to Kara's Party Ideas. The delicate take on a traditional baby shower combines rosebud prints and lace in soft colors, along with rag dolls, fancy teacups, and a beautiful pink rosette cake.
Honey Bee Bash
This baby shower theme idea for a girl is as sweet as honey! Lemonberry Moon decided on a yellow, white, and navy color palette as a nod to the honeybee. She also relied on beehive chalk decals, a beehive-shaped drink dispenser, bee-decorated desserts, and vases wrapped with yellow-and-black crepe paper to send the theme buzzing over the top!
You Are My Sunshine
Your soon-to-be bundle of joy is already your little sunshine, and this theme from Lemonberry Moon captures that inspiring love. The decorations naturally center around a yellow color palette, and blue raindrop garlands add a vibrant pop of color. Sun-shaped cookies and candy pops, plus rainbow Jell-O and fruit cups, add the final touches.
Parisian Sunflower
If you can't bring your baby shower to Paris, why not bring Paris to your baby shower? This idea from Fete Fanatic is trés magnifique for a spring or summer celebration. The yellow, black, and white theme comes together effortlessly with real sunflowers, polka-dot decorations, cute French-phrase cookies, French macarons and madeleines, and cake pops adorned with tiny sunflowers and Eiffel Towers. That’s a lot of baby shower decoration ideas for girl!
Old World Glam
Classic Hollywood meets motherhood in this fancy and sophisticated shower from Grey Likes Baby. The stylish and tasteful “Old World Glam” theme features tons of pale gold and pink decorations, fresh flowers, dreamy tulle, and sweet sequins and sparkles. Strawberries and cream—plus an elegant cake with antique lace details—complete the party.
Rustic Elegance
In this white, pale blue, and brown baby shower from The Little Umbrella, simple decor makes a big impact. Earthy colors set the scene, while rustic touches include mason jars and vintage bottles that double as flower vases. Everything about this shower is a study in understated and natural elegance.
Coffee and Cabernet
Need baby shower food ideas for a girl? Look no further than this black-and-white party from Frog Prince Paperie! It’s centered on indulgent desserts (donuts, Oreos, carrot cake) best enjoyed with a good cup of joe. A smashing coffee bar will satisfy any caffeine enthusiast—and guests can pair the java with salted caramel cupcakes wrapped in a Starbucks-inspired cup. Clever baby shower centerpieces (paper flowers in jars filled with coffee beans) tied the theme together.
I Love Baby
Did you tune into every episode of I Love Lucy while growing up? Then you'll love this inspiring baby shower idea for girls! Lily Shop used the classic sitcom as a guide for this "I Love Olive" celebration, complete with heart signs and cake toppers reminiscent of the TV show. Decorations adhered to an orange, red, and turquoise color palette—and guests went home with adorable printed boxes filled with candies. What an adorable baby shower favor idea for girls!