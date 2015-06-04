10 Baby Shower Ideas for Girls

Did you tune into every episode of I Love Lucy while growing up? Then you'll love this inspiring baby shower idea for girls! Lily Shop used the classic sitcom as a guide for this "I Love Olive" celebration, complete with heart signs and cake toppers reminiscent of the TV show. Decorations adhered to an orange, red, and turquoise color palette—and guests went home with adorable printed boxes filled with candies. What an adorable baby shower favor idea for girls!