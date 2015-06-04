9 Baby Shower Ideas for Boys
Mustache Baby Bash
This baby shower featured on Frog Prince Paperie is simple and casual, but it definitely doesn’t sacrifice the cute factor. The “mustache” theme lent itself to plenty of playful touches: drinking glass stickers, photo props, cupcake toppers, and more. The host also included plenty of mustache witticisms ("Thanks for combing!" and "Keep calm and stache on"), making sure every last detail was a hairy success.
Children's Book Celebration
This sweet theme from Pizzazzerie is perfect for future bookworms. Pale blue and yellow colors take center stage in paper rosettes, crepe-paper bow garlands, iced sugar cookies, and a framed "library book" poster signed by guests. Children's books-inspired sweet treats—like Goodnight Moon Pies, Up on Top Apple Crumbles, and Give a Dog a Donut Cakes—line the dessert table. If you decide on this baby shower theme for boys, display classic children's books and stuffed animals from those books.
Boy Meets World Baby Shower
Want to raise a little traveler? Then throw a “Boy Meets World” baby shower, like this one by Grey Grey Designs. Vintage maps and suitcases inspired the color scheme (aqua, sage green, tan), as well as invitations and decorations. Thoughtful baby shower food ideas for a boy also made an appearance—global cuisine like Greek cucumber salad, Indian samosas, and Mexican seven-layer dip made sure everyone was well fed!
Airplane Baby Shower
Capturing Joy With Kristen Duke takes party planning to new heights with a blue-and-brown airplane-themed baby shower idea for boys. Little details bring everything together, including airplane-shaped clothespins for decor. Yummy snacks include an adorable airplane cake and blue mint- and chocolate-flavored popcorn.
Wild, Wild West Party
Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for a Wild, Wild West shindig. Cattle and Cupcakes was spurred on to create this black-and-red shower for a friend having twin boys. The "cowboys and Indians"-inspired theme showed up in the banners and feather garlands, cupcake toppers, and favor tags. Cowboy hats, western scarves, arrow-shaped pens, and tepee-shaped party favors rounded out the decor.
Dinosaur Safari-Themed Baby Shower
Are you looking for a unique spin on safari baby shower ideas for a boy? Consider this photo-worthy dinosaur-themed celebration from Double Fun Parties! Classic safari colors—green, yellow, and wood browns—appear in the bunting, the cake, and serving ware. The dinosaur theme comes into play with wooden toys, a fern wreath, and dino-themed foods: fossilized caramel macarons, deviled dino eggs, and pterodactyl chicken salad.
A Rubber Duckie Soirée
Here, Frog Prince Papery takes rubber duckies and turns them into a super stylish and whimsical baby shower theme idea for a boy. A yellow, gray, and white color palette appears in patterned decorations, while pops of blue imitate the water. Not only do the rubber ducks make unique decorations, they’ll also double as future playthings for the future baby’s baths!
Space Invaders Shower
Welcome to Planet Baby Boy. Main objective: Have an out-of-this-world baby shower. This otherwordly get-together from Inspired By This relies on a yellow, orange, gray, and blue color palette to recreate outer space. And if you need baby shower food ideas for a boy, look no further. She served clever drinks and bites such as "rocket fuel" (lemonade), "tricolored laser beams" (tricolored bell peppers), and "asteroids" (donut holes).
Rock Star Baby Shower
Celebrate your little rock star with this oh-so-cool idea from Life and Baby. Start with a turntable cake and throw in some music-themed decorations, which are made even better with fun-loving phrases like "Born to Rock" and "My Dad Rocks." (Plus, this is the perfect excuse for music-loving parents to display and play their vintage albums!)