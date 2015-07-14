Big Top Baby Shower

Create your own pennant garlands using scrapbook papers that match the party colors. Purple, lime green, and yellow, or red-and-white striped papers are fun choices.

What You'll Need

12-inch sheets of card stock or scrapbook paper

Yarn, cut to desired length

Glue stick

Step 1

Cut the 12-inch card stock into two 6-x-12-inch strips.

Fold each piece into a 6-inch square with the folded side at the top. Starting in the center of the bottom edge, cut diagonally to the right edge of the folded side at the top. Do the same for the left side, and you should be left with a triangle or "pennant" shape.

Step 2

Cover the inside of the triangle with glue, then fold it over part of the yarn so that the yarn lies directly inside the fold and the two sides of the triangle are secured together. Repeat until you have a pennant garland at your desired length.

Step 3

After the garland is done, embellish some of the individual flags with adhesive felt letters to spell out words and phrases like "baby," "mom," "big top," "step right up," "family," or baby's name (if you know it).

Another fun idea? Watch a few how-to video clips (YouTube is your friend) and whip up some homemade balloon animals -- then use them as cute, colorful centerpieces for food and gift tables.