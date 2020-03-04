Baby Shower Themes

Should your baby shower have a theme? Here we'll help you find the perfect theme to kick off your new life with your baby as you explore dozens of creative baby shower theme ideas.

Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Theme Is Totally Unexpected
She's giving the traditional event a major update.
Chipotle Throws Baby Shower for Mom Who Gave Birth in Restaurant Parking Lot
The 'Our Little Burrito' theme was not the only thing we loved about this moment. As it turns out, the Alvarez family is connected to Chipotle in more ways than one!
When a Party Store Turns Your Gender Reveal Into an Epic Fail
Surprise! It's a...rainbow?!
Little Girl's Reaction to Parents' Gender Reveal Is Agonizing and Adorable at the Same Time
Things didn't go as this cute-as-can-be 3-year-old hoped on the day her baby sibling's gender was revealed.
We Are Loving This Halloween-Themed Gender Reveal!
He or she? What will the little pumpkin be?
ICYMI: This Gender Reveal Didn't Exactly Go as Planned...or Did It?
See how this grandmom pulled off the ultimate double bluff!
19 Glamorous Celebrity Baby Showers — Get Inspired!
Get inspired by these envy-inducing baby showers where famous mommies-to-be celebrated their latest projects in development—a little human—with creative decor, food, activities, and more.
Nautical Baby Shower
Set sail at a shower featuring nautical treats and more.
Bookworm Shower
Time Capsule Baby Shower
Picnic 'Til She Pops
Nursery Rhyme

Mani/Pedi Shower

Is mom-to-be already stressed? Spoil her from head to toe before her bundle of joy arrives. 

10 Baby Shower Ideas for Girls
Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star Baby Shower
Celeb Baby Shower Bonanza: Snooki, Jwoww & Chelsea Clinton and More!
Great Baby Shower Ideas and Recipes
Family Tree Baby Shower
Earth Mama: Have a "Green" Baby Shower
A Literary Baby Shower Party
A Time Capsule Baby Shower Party
Good Fortune Baby Shower
Sweet Peas Baby Shower
A Pop Culture Baby Shower Party
Little Birdie Baby Shower
Wild Thing Baby Shower
An Around the Clock Baby Shower Party
A Photo-Themed Baby Shower Party
Diaper Baby Shower
Baby Shower Ideas For The Second Time Around
Star Wars Baby Shower: May the Force Be With Jaime King!
Sweetest Baby Shower Activity Ever
Cute Baby Shower Idea: Dr. Seuss-Themed Blue Mocktail Recipe
Sugar-and-Spice Baby Shower
Sprinkle Baby Shower
Cravings Baby Shower
A Food Festival Baby Shower Party
Baby Shower Ideas For Twins or More
