The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents

Each online baby registry on our list is worth looking into, whether you're searching for specific features, baby essentials, the perfect nursery, affordable prices, or brands. Oh, and keep an eye out for complimentary gifts!

Before you start curating products, you need to pick a retailer with a registry. For some, this might be a no-brainer—we're looking at you, Amazon devotees and Target fanatics ! For others, it's a good idea to browse different sites to make sure you find the best baby registry for your needs. In addition to product selection, keep return policies, free gifts, discounts, brand variety, and group gifting in mind.

When your baby arrives, you don't necessarily need all the baby gear. However, some basic essentials come in handy right away. That's why baby registries are so useful : You get to create a wish list of items for loved ones to send to your growing family. These thoughtful baby shower gifts show their support and help your little one travel safely, play happily, sleep soundly, and feed comfortably.

01 of 09 Best Overall: Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Within 365 days of the receipt of your shipment

Within 365 days of the receipt of your shipment Group Gifting: Yes

Yes Discount: There is a 10% discount for non-Prime members and a 15% discount for Prime members. It expires 60 days after your baby's arrival date. Why We Chose It Amazon is our top pick because of its wide selection of baby brands, universal curation options, Prime member perks, and more. Pros & Cons Pros Free Welcome Box

Thousands of items to choose from

Discounts and free shipping for prime members Cons Registry discounts expire 60 days from due date

Non-prime members only get a 10% discount opposed to 15% prime member discount

Shipping not free for Prime members for purchases under $25 Amazon is a hub for many top-rated baby brands, including Huggies, Chicco, Graco, Carter's, and more. Not only does the mega-retailer offer practically every baby registry must-have, but it also rewards gift-givers with low prices and free shipping. If friends and family are Prime members, they get free shipping. For non-Prime members, shipping is free on purchases of $25 or more. The best part: Amazon lets you add items from any website, which means you can include products from Target, Pottery Barn, and other popular stores. Not sure what to add to your baby registry? Look no further than the Amazon baby registry checklist. Another great perk of registering with Amazon is that Prime members receive a free "Welcome Box" valued at up to $35. The surprise box is filled with goodies for both you and your baby.

02 of 09 Best for Essentials: Target Courtesy of Target Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: You have 365 days after your event date to return items to any Target location.

You have 365 days after your event date to return items to any Target location. Group Gifting: Yes, on items over $100

Yes, on items over $100 Completion Discount: Yes, on items over $100 Why We Chose It Target is the perfect place to find every baby essential, from diapers to formula to furniture and clothes. There really is nothing you need for your baby that you can't find at Target. Pros & Cons Pros 1,900 locations make it easy for non-tech people to purchase something from your registry

Checklist page makes filling out the registry a breeze for first-time parents

Free New Parents gift box totaling $100 Cons Non-Red Card members pay for shipping under $35

In-store purchases must be shipped separately With 1,900 locations across the country, Target is a second home for many parents. Whether you love to shop in-store or online, it has everything you need and then some. The one-stop shop carries best-selling baby gear—like stylish gliders, cribs, clothing, nursery decor, and toys. Target offers free two-day shipping to RedCard users. Otherwise, orders of $35 or more ship free. Check out the retailer's checklist page to find all sorts of baby registry essentials, including hand-picked favorites from celebrity mom, Jessica Alba. Speaking of hand-picked favorites, new parents receive a free kit after completing their registry that includes coupons and samples with a $100 value. The only downside to shopping in-store is that purchased registry items will need to be shipped separately.

03 of 09 Best Baby Registry With Free Gifts: Babylist Courtesy of Babylist Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Nine months for items from Babylist Shop; varies for gifts from other retailers

Nine months for items from Babylist Shop; varies for gifts from other retailers Group Gifting: Yes, on products sold by the Babylist store

Yes, on products sold by the Babylist store Completion Discount: You'll receive a 15% discount to use on items that are sold by Babylist.com. This coupon is valid up to six months after your due date. Why We Chose It Babylist offers a free "Hello Baby" gift box filled with baby products, samples, and coupons. While there is no set list of items, past goodies include bibs, bottles, clothing, and more. Pros & Cons Pros Baby gift Box contains more than typical samples and coupons

Can add items from any retailer to your registry

Can include "Thoughtful Favor" cards on your registry for friends and family to do helpful things for you like dog walks, dinner deliver, and babysit Cons Have to make a $10 purchase to be eligible for the gift box

Must pay $6.95 shipping plus tax to receive gift box

Return policy for other retailers is unclear While most bay registries offer a gift box for new registrants, Babylist's has more than just the standard samples and coupons. Its "Hello Baby" gift box contains a wide assortment of items including bibs, hats, diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, as well as money-saving coupons and promos. Items typically fit babies under 2 to 3 months old, so make sure you get the box before you deliver. You'll also need to make a minimum purchase of $10 from the Babylist Shop, and pay for the shipping of the box around $6.95 + tax. Note that boxes can't be shipped to PO boxes, U.S. territories, or international addresses. Babylist is a universal baby registry, which means you have the freedom to add items from any retailer. It's super easy to create your wish list thanks to the brand's bookmark button. Simply drag it to the bookmarks bar of your browser and start shopping on whatever baby websites you like. When you see a product you want on your registry, click the "Add to Babylist" button and you're good to go. There are also plenty of great products available on Babylist's website. One of the cutest items is a series of thoughtful favor cards, which lets friends and family volunteer to dog walk, babysit, make a home-cooked meal, and more. Returns are accepted for up to nine months for items from Babylist Shop, but that varies for gifts from other retailers. Go to your Gift Tracker and click the Return link next to the item you want to return.

04 of 09 Best for Budget: Walmart Courtesy of Walmart Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Some items can be returned within one year while others have a 90-day return window. You can get cash or a Walmart gift card for unwanted or duplicate gifts.

Some items can be returned within one year while others have a 90-day return window. You can get cash or a Walmart gift card for unwanted or duplicate gifts. Group Gifting: No

No Completion Discount: No Why We Chose It Walmart has essential baby products that don't break the bank. The price-match guarantee ensures your friends and family are getting the best prices compared to competitors like Target and Amazon. Pros & Cons Pros Wide range of products and prices that will accommodate any budget

Free shipping

In-store and online purchasing Cons No group gifting

No completion discount

90-day return window can be limiting When you think of budget shopping, chances are Walmart comes to mind. And for good reason—the price match guarantee means you are always getting the best prices on essential items. It's a win-win for both you and your loved ones: You find necessary items for your little one, and friends and family don't have to worry about overpriced picks. Creating a baby registry at target is easy and fun. If you're not sure what to choose, go to Walmart's registry page to browse some of the top items. The retailer also offers the ever-popular free welcome gift with product samples and coupons valued at up to $40.

05 of 09 Best for Furniture: Ikea Courtesy of Ikea Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Up to one year

Up to one year Group Gifting: Yes, it's called a "chip-in" feature on the app

Yes, it's called a "chip-in" feature on the app Completion Discount: No Why We Chose It IKEA is the secret to furnishing a nursery on a budget while still getting quality pieces. The company has a large selection of modern-style cribs, changing tables, rocking chairs, and other baby room essentials. Its registry app makes creating your registry a breeze. Pros & Cons Pros Easy in-store registry scanning

Affordable, safe, easy to assemble furniture

Budget-friendly for family and friends Cons Doesn't carry the basic baby essentials

Limited to Ikea brands

Delivery for small items is $5; for large items it's $49 Ikea is the perfect place to look for safe and affordable nursery furniture. And the best part is you don't need an engineering degree to put together the furniture. Creating a registry is easy and can be loads of fun in-store. Adding items to your registry is even simpler with the Ikea app. All you have to do is walk around the megastore and go wild adding everything needed to create your perfect dream nursery. Family and friends will thank you for giving them a reason to go peruse the floors of the giant store, and since the items are so affordable, they may pick up a thing or two for themselves. There's also a chip-in feature that allows gift-givers to partially purchase big-ticket items. Since IKEA lacks true baby essentials like diapers, formula, clothes, and hygiene products, you'll definitely want to register somewhere where those items can be found as well.

06 of 09 Best for Nursery: Pottery Barn Kids Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: You can get a refund or exchange your gift within 90 days of your due date or purchase (whichever is later)

You can get a refund or exchange your gift within 90 days of your due date or purchase (whichever is later) Group Gifting: Yes, in the form of an eGift card

Yes, in the form of an eGift card Completion Discount: Pottery Barn Kids offers a 20% discount for up to 180 days past your due date. Why We Chose It Pottery Barn Kids offers stylish, incredibly well-made nursery furniture, linens, and décor you can trust to hold up for many years to come. Pros and Cons Pros Have an expert design your dream nursery

Quality, well-made items

Best completion discount on our list Cons On the pricier side

Shipping charges apply on purchases under $49

90-day return policy can be limiting If you're searching for stylish baby items, consider registering at Pottery Barn Kids. Pottery Barn has must-have items like high chairs, diaper bags, and clothing, plus the brand's nursery furniture and decor selection is absolutely stunning. Bonus: It offers the best completion discount (20%) compared to the other options on our list. Unfortunately, there is no free gift box offered. Although its inventory is on the pricier side, the quality and visual appeal are top-notch. You can expect your Pottery Barn items to last for many years to come, so spending the extra money will prove to be worth every penny. But since you will be limited to baby gear and furniture, consider a second registry for baby essentials.

07 of 09 Best for Eco-Friendly: The Tot Courtesy of The Tot Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Up to 90 days after your due date

Up to 90 days after your due date Group Gifting: No

No Completion Discount: 15% Why We Chose It The Tot offers hand-picked, safe, eco-friendly baby products. Every product on the website has been vetted and tested for eco-friendliness and sustainability. Pros & Cons Pros Offers eco-friendly products

Registry specialists available

Downloadable "Thank You" list Cons The items are on the pricy side

Not a universal registry The Tot only offers products that are safe for both families and the environment. And lest you think there will be limitations to the products available due to the rigorous testing and high standards, there's actually a wide variety of baby products on the website, including furniture, diaper bags, clothing, and bath and body essentials. The Tot understands that being a first-time expectant parent can be overwhelming, so experts are on-hand to help you create the perfect registry. If you don't have the time or band-width to work with an expert, there are pre-populated starter registries available to help you get started.

08 of 09 Most Universal: MyRegistry.com Courtesy of MyRegistry.com Sign Up Now Key Specs Return Policy: Items must be returned to the store from where they were originally purchased. You can find most return/exchange policies on the company's websites.

Items must be returned to the store from where they were originally purchased. You can find most return/exchange policies on the company's websites. Group Gifting: [Missing section]

Completion Discount: Completion discounts are available from the retailers included in your registry. Why We Chose It The online baby registry service provides a user-friendly browser extension that makes it easy to add products to your list, and it also has a smartphone app for in-store shopping. Pros & Cons Pros Universal registry

Sync multiple registry

Cash gift fund Cons 5% fee on cash fund

No group gifting feature Like Amazon and Babylist, MyRegistry.com is a universal baby registry website that lets you choose items from several different stores. The online baby registry service provides a user-friendly browser extension that simplifies adding products to your list while surfing the Web. The MyRegistry app allows you to scan barcodes wherever you go, so you can even support local businesses. A cash gift fund can also be set up for friends and family to contribute to but be aware a 5% fee will be deducted from your fund. If you have multiple registries, you can sync them all at MyRegistry so you can monitor them in one place. There is a downloadable browser app that allows you to easily add items to your registry in one click, so if you come across something cute from a random store, you can easily add it to your registry. Completion discounts are available as well.