10 Baby Sprinkle Invitations We Love
Oh, Baby! Sprinkle Invitation
Tiny droplets of confetti can often be mistaken for little raindrops and we're OK with it. Dustings of confetti printed on this playful Paper Source baby invitation is a festive way to invite close friends and family to your upcoming sprinkle.
Oops! We Did It Again Sprinkle Invitation
This darling (and hilarious) sprinkle invitation by Minted is light on illustration but punny on words. Whether you are hosting a sprinkle for a little baby girl or baby boy, the card colors can be designed to fit any type of sprinkle celebration.
Watercolor Baby Sprinkle Invitation
This whimsical, downloadable watercolor invite from the Esty shop Forever Your Prints is the perfect announcement to celebrate the arrival of the new little one in your life. After all, what guest can resist not attending a baby sprinkle that has a beautiful flower-patterned theme?
Spring Baby Sprinkle Invitation
With this high-quality printed invite by Papier, guests will feel welcomed! Moms-to-be can personalize this spring-like honeycomb pattern to showcase the theme of their shower in the color, font, and formatting they wish.
Elephant Baby Sprinkle Invitation
When it comes to babies, baby animals just make sense. This illustrated splashy baby elephant invitation by Paper Source is right on theme with a literal baby sprinkle. Be sure to order an extra invite, as it would be a great memento for the baby book.
Floral Sprinkle Invitation
Spring showers always bring plenty of fresh flowers. Taking the shower theme to a new level, this floral watercolor Paper Source invitation would be an adorable invite for the arrival of a little girl. To carry out the sprinkle theme further, adding a bit of clear and light blue confetti inside makes for a fun card-filled sprinkle surprise!
Happy Cloud Baby Sprinkle Invitation
Yellow is a great gender-neutral go-to hue for baby showers and sprinkles alike. We love this happy cloud drawing by Peetie Design for Minted with a cheerful drizzle of literal sprinkles. Who wouldn't want to attend this happy-go-lucky shower?
Confetti Sprinkle Invitation
This contemporary textured Mohawk paper invite from Papier is completely customizable so it's a perfect design to pick if you want your invitations to feel on-theme with a unique sprinkle color palette.
Foil-Pressed Sprinkle Invitation
Impress all of your friends with this swanky rose gold foil-pressed baby shower invitation designed by Hooray Creative for Minted. The idea of combining rain sprinkles as well as actual sprinkles makes any baby shower that much sweeter of a celebration.
Rainbow Baby Sprinkle Invitation
Even the darkest clouds turn into adorable little puffs when celebrating baby. This rainbow raindrop baby shower card from T3 Designs Co. Esty's shop will entice all to gather together, rain or shine!