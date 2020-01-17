10 Baby Sprinkle Invitations We Love

By Katelyn Chef
January 17, 2020
Hooray Creative for Minted
A baby sprinkle differs slightly from a baby shower as it's typically a simpler occasion, but invitations are still a must! Whether you are opting to celebrate with a literal "sprinkle" theme or are going with something more timeless, we have rounded up an assortment of stationery styles for boys, girls, as well as gender-neutral sprinkle invitations all guaranteed to get everyone excited. After all, first comes stationery, then comes celebration, then comes baby #2 in a hand-me-down carriage!
Oh, Baby! Sprinkle Invitation

Tiny droplets of confetti can often be mistaken for little raindrops and we're OK with it. Dustings of confetti printed on this playful Paper Source baby invitation is a festive way to invite close friends and family to your upcoming sprinkle.

Oops! We Did It Again Sprinkle Invitation

Creo Study for Minted

This darling (and hilarious) sprinkle invitation by Minted is light on illustration but punny on words. Whether you are hosting a sprinkle for a little baby girl or baby boy, the card colors can be designed to fit any type of sprinkle celebration.

Watercolor Baby Sprinkle Invitation

Esty Shop Forever Your Prints

This whimsical, downloadable watercolor invite from the Esty shop Forever Your Prints is the perfect announcement to celebrate the arrival of the new little one in your life. After all, what guest can resist not attending a baby sprinkle that has a beautiful flower-patterned theme?

Spring Baby Sprinkle Invitation

Papier

With this high-quality printed invite by Papier, guests will feel welcomed! Moms-to-be can personalize this spring-like honeycomb pattern to showcase the theme of their shower in the color, font, and formatting they wish.

Elephant Baby Sprinkle Invitation

Paper Source

When it comes to babies, baby animals just make sense. This illustrated splashy baby elephant invitation by Paper Source is right on theme with a literal baby sprinkle. Be sure to order an extra invite, as it would be a great memento for the baby book.

Floral Sprinkle Invitation

Paper Source

Spring showers always bring plenty of fresh flowers. Taking the shower theme to a new level, this floral watercolor Paper Source invitation would be an adorable invite for the arrival of a little girl. To carry out the sprinkle theme further, adding a bit of clear and light blue confetti inside makes for a fun card-filled sprinkle surprise!

Happy Cloud Baby Sprinkle Invitation

Peetie Design for Minted

Yellow is a great gender-neutral go-to hue for baby showers and sprinkles alike. We love this happy cloud drawing by Peetie Design for Minted with a cheerful drizzle of literal sprinkles. Who wouldn't want to attend this happy-go-lucky shower?

Confetti Sprinkle Invitation

Papier

This contemporary textured Mohawk paper invite from Papier is completely customizable so it's a perfect design to pick if you want your invitations to feel on-theme with a unique sprinkle color palette.

Foil-Pressed Sprinkle Invitation

Hooray Creative for Minted

Impress all of your friends with this swanky rose gold foil-pressed baby shower invitation designed by Hooray Creative for Minted. The idea of combining rain sprinkles as well as actual sprinkles makes any baby shower that much sweeter of a celebration.

Rainbow Baby Sprinkle Invitation

T3 Designs Co.

Even the darkest clouds turn into adorable little puffs when celebrating baby. This rainbow raindrop baby shower card from T3 Designs Co. Esty's shop will entice all to gather together, rain or shine!

