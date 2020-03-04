Planning a Baby Shower

Are you responsible for planning a baby shower? You're in the right place.Here we'll provide you with tips for picking a location, writing the guest list, choosing the theme, and more to get you party-ready in no time.

The 7 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents
Create your dream wish list at Amazon, Target, Pottery Barn Kids, and more retailers.
10 Baby Sprinkle Invitations We Love
A baby sprinkle differs slightly from a baby shower as it's typically a simpler occasion, but invitations are still a must! Whether you are opting to celebrate with a literal "sprinkle" theme or are going with something more timeless, we have rounded up an assortment of stationery styles for boys, girls, as well as gender-neutral sprinkle invitations all guaranteed to get everyone excited. After all, first comes stationery, then comes celebration, then comes baby #2 in a hand-me-down carriage!
How to Plan a Baby Sprinkle That Will Feel Totally Different From Your Shower
From who to invite to raindrop themes, consider this your guide to planning a scaled-down baby shower for baby number two, also known as a baby sprinkle.
These Are the Lavish Items Reportedly on Cardi B's Baby Registry—Including a Mini Bentley!
Cardi B‘s daughter will be riding (and sleeping, and eating!) in style.
15 Adorable Baby Shower Party Supplies
Gather your closest friends and family for a baby shower to remember with these adorable baby shower decorations, invitations, games and more!
5 Ways to Give Back With Your Baby Shower
Planning to host a baby shower? Add an element of charity to the fun! These ideas make it easy for you and your guests to give back.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Pacifier Cupcakes
This fun cupcake idea doubles as a gift for the mom-to be.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make A Onesie Bouquet
Roll onesies and washcloths into flowers to make a lovely centerpiece for a baby shower.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Baby-Face Cookies
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play "What's In The Bag?"
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Humpty Dumpty Cookies
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play The Diaper-Pin Game

Baby Shower Ideas: How To Plan A Sprinkle Shower

Throw a simple shower for an experienced mom-to-be. Watch as Parents lifestyle contributer Amanda Kingloff shows how to make easy DIY invites and décor for this party.

Baby Shower Desserts: Flower Box Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Gift Boxes
Baby Shower Desserts: Homemade Red Velvet Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Star-Bright Moon Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Monkey Around Cupcakes
Baby Shower Desserts: Cupcakes in a Jar
Baby Shower Desserts: Petite Sweets
My Baby Shower Had a '90s Hip-Hop Vibe—What's Your Dream Theme?
JWoww vs. Xtina: Whose Baby Shower "Vagina Cake" Was Better?!
The Modern Baby Shower: Things You Need to Know
Second Baby Showers
Christina Aguilera's Baby Shower Cake: Worst Trend Ever?!
A Guy's Guide to Baby Showers
13 Perfect Baby Thank-You Notes
Party Favors for Baby Showers
Baby Shower Ideas For The Second Time Around
How to Plan a Baby Shower
Your Baby Shower Etiquette Guide
Jennifer Love Hewitt's Baby Shower: She's Got Us Buzzing!
Star Wars Baby Shower: May the Force Be With Jaime King!
Sweetest Baby Shower Activity Ever
Fun Baby Shower Trend: Gender Reveal Cakes
