11 Awesome Co-Ed Baby Shower Ideas

Traditional baby shower favors like personalized tea bags, cute seed packets, or mini bubble-bath bottles are perfect for the lady guests, but the dudes in attendance deserve something customized more for their tastes. Spinster Sisters collaborates with local breweries to create blends for its beer soap, which uses beer (instead of water) during the soap-making process, with hops and barley mixed in for exfoliation. The all-natural soap from the Golden, Colorado-based company comes in an assortment of guy-approved scents including "Workshop" and "Pine Tar." The "Grit & Suds" four-soap sampler costs $38, while an individual bar is $9.