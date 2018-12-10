A blessingway is typically held near the end of pregnancy to help calm and support expectant parents as they draw closer to bringing their baby into the world. It's partly about the birthing experience, but mostly about "helping [parents] feel the strength of and in themself," explains Kayce from southern Utah, whose best friend threw her a blessingway when she was pregnant with her latest baby.

Kayce was nervous about giving birth again, so appreciated a get-together that would give her the encouragement she needed and in the end it was one of the best experiences of her life.

"My best friend contacted a lot of my online friends to add their quotes to a flag banner she made for me," Kayce remembers. Other activities she did at her blessingway included henna tattoos, belly casting, a semi-nude maternity photo shoot, and making bead wind chimes. "I felt loved, supported, and empowered," she says, of the day. "I left feeling calm about my birth, calm and prepared to deal with whatever came."

