Virtual Baby Shower Ideas For When Loved Ones Can't Be There
Traditional baby shower are getting a virtual twist while the country fights the coronavirus pandemic with social distancing measures. From how to host the perfect video hangout to what games to play, here's how to make your remote celebration a memorable one.
5 Alternative Baby Shower Ideas to Try Now
A traditional baby shower may not be how every family wants when it comes to celebrating their new arrival. If you're looking for a way to break from old-school traditions or if you're the last one of your friends having a baby and want to mix things up, here are 5 alternative baby shower ideas to celebrate your pregnancy.
This Guy Just Jumped Out of a Plane to Announce His Baby's Gender!
A Southern California couple chose a thrilling way to find out their baby's sex, with dad-to-be skydiving with a colored smoke grenade.
Watch This Couple Chop Down a Tree in Awesome Lumberjack-Themed Gender Reveal
The Tennessee parents-to-be grabbed some flannels and a chainsaw to find out if they're expecting a lumberjack or lumberjane.
Here's a Family Gender Reveal Idea That Really Hits the Mark
If you're hoping to involve your family in an upcoming gender reveal, maybe the Fowler's idea will be on target with what you had in mind.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Pacifier Cupcakes
This fun cupcake idea doubles as a gift for the mom-to be.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make A Onesie Bouquet
Roll onesies and washcloths into flowers to make a lovely centerpiece for a baby shower.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Baby-Face Cookies
Learn how to make adorable baby face cookies to serve at a baby shower.
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play "What's In The Bag?"
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Humpty Dumpty Cookies
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play The Diaper-Pin Game
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Plan A Sprinkle Shower

Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play the Baby-Bump Game

Learn a fun game to play at your next girlfriend's baby shower. Watch as Parents lifestyle contributer Amanda Kingloff shows how to prepare a bump-themed activity.

Baby Shower Desserts: Gift Boxes
Baby Shower Desserts: Homemade Red Velvet Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Star-Bright Moon Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Monkey Around Cupcakes
Baby Shower Desserts: Cupcakes in a Jar
Baby Shower Desserts: Petite Sweets
Gulp! You Won't Believe This Realistic Vagina Baby Shower Cake
10 Tips for Throwing a Cool Dadchelor Party
12 Awesome Co-Ed Baby Shower Ideas
Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower: McDonalds, a Mansion, and Social Media Mayhem
5 Mocktails That Make Any Celebration Special
Shakira's Charity Baby Shower—You're Invited!
Second Baby Showers
Baby Shower Ideas For The Second Time Around
Star Wars Baby Shower: May the Force Be With Jaime King!
Sweetest Baby Shower Activity Ever
DROP DEAD DIVA Star Dishes on Her On and Off-screen Pregnancy Secrets
Cute Baby Shower Idea: Dr. Seuss-Themed Blue Mocktail Recipe
Fun Baby Shower Trend: Gender Reveal Cakes
