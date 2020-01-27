10 Best Baby Sprinkle Gift Ideas, According to Moms

A testament to the live-and-learn mantra, the Nose Frida is a must-have item when your baby comes down with a head cold. Julie R., mother of two from East Northport, New York, says she wishes she had had this item when her first child was younger. "A friend recommended it to me after [my daughter] was born, and I absolutely love it," she says. "It works much better than the suction bulbs they give you at the hospital."