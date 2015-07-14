Get the tunes going—and let guests test their music savvy— with this rockin' modern baby shower game. Prepare by making a playlist of songs that have "Baby" or "Babe" in the title. Mix it up with classics (like "Be My Baby" by the Ronettes), pop favorites (like Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time"), and more recent hits.

At the shower, play the first five or ten seconds of each song, and have guests write down the title and artist. The guest with the most correct complete answers (title and artist) wins. Possible baby shower game prizes include an iTunes gift card or headphones.