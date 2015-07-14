19 Fun Baby Shower Games
Baby Shower BINGO
BINGO is one of the best baby shower games for a reason: It engages guests in the gift-opening! Print out enough BINGO templates for each guest, and have everyone fill the blank spaces with possible registry items. Whoever gets a complete horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row first wins! (And since it’s not a party without baby shower game prizes, give the first few winners an inexpensive gift card.)
Nursery Rhyme Trivia
A new mama better know her nursery rhymes! Test the knowledge of the mom-to-be (and her guests) with this fun nursery rhyme trivia game. Watch this quick video to get the easy how-to instructions.
Name That Tune
Get the tunes going—and let guests test their music savvy— with this rockin' modern baby shower game. Prepare by making a playlist of songs that have "Baby" or "Babe" in the title. Mix it up with classics (like "Be My Baby" by the Ronettes), pop favorites (like Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time"), and more recent hits.
At the shower, play the first five or ten seconds of each song, and have guests write down the title and artist. The guest with the most correct complete answers (title and artist) wins. Possible baby shower game prizes include an iTunes gift card or headphones.
DIY Baby Blocks
This unique baby shower game is a win-win for everyone: It's a fun craft that doubles as a gift! Watch this video to get the easy how-to instructions.
Pregnant Twister
Want to hear about one of the funniest baby shower games ever? Have your guests wear a faux-pregnant belly and participate in a complicated game of Twister. This can be an especially fun co-ed baby shower game. “The guys get in touch with their feminine side‚ and amuse all the women by falling flat on their faces," says Heidi Murkoff, author of What to Expect When You're Expecting.
To make the pregnant bellies, give each guest a pillow, a fanny pack, and a set of wrist weights. Have them put the weights in their fanny pack and strap the pack and pillow around their waists. The pregnant mom-to-be will sit this one out and act as the judge.
Guess the Bump Size
This baby shower activity focuses on the real guest of honor: the baby bump! Watch the video to get the easy how-to instructions.
Baby Food Taste Test
Test your taste buds with a baby food guessing game. The person who guesses the most flavors correctly gets a prize. Watch the video to get the easy how-to instructions.
Don't Call Me "Baby"
Sure, it's a baby shower—but is it possible to make it through the entire party without uttering the word "baby"? This game tests guests' self-control and listening skills as they try to avoid saying "baby." "People can get really animated catching each other and aggressively trying to win," says Jennifer Adams, author of Baby Showers.
Here’s how to play: When guests arrive, give each one a diaper pin to put on her shirt. Explain the rules when you give out the pins—throughout the shower, no one can say the word "baby." When someone slips, the person who catches her gets her pin. Whoever has the most pins at the end of the shower wins.
Who's That Baby?
Everyone loves looking at baby photos, so let guests show off how cute they were as babes—and see if people can guess who's who. According to Adams, this is a perfect icebreaker at the beginning of a shower.
Here’s how to bring the baby shower game idea to life: Ask guests to bring a photo of themselves as a baby. Hang up the photos and label each one with a number. Give the guests 10 minutes to match the baby photos to the guests. The person with the most correct matches wins!
Who's the Celebrity Baby?
Though not everyone will 'fess up to it, most guests sneaked some glances at the baby pictures of Suri Cruise, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, North West, and Blue Ivy Carter. Now, guests can put their celeb-kid knowledge to the test with this game, recommended by Danielle Friedland, publisher and president of Celebrity Baby Blog.
Here’s how to play: Collect an assortment of pictures of celebrity babies and their parents. Assign a number to each celebrity baby picture and hang them up. Next to that, display the parent pictures. Give the guests 10 minutes to match the celebrity baby photos to their parents.The person with the most correct matches is the winner.
As a prize idea, give the winner an assortment of cheesy (but highly enjoyable) tabloid magazines.
DIY Onesie Craft
Your guests will love decorating a one-piece baby outfit for mom-to-be's little star with this craft. It's a baby shower activity and present all in one.
What Will Baby Look Like?
What mother hasn't wondered what her baby will look like? Though it's impossible to predict, this hilarious shower activity can shed a tad of (admittedly highly unscientific) insight. "It's like looking at kindergarten self-portraits that run the gamut from crazy to, 'Wow! Look at that!'" says Ali Wing, CEO and founder of baby store Giggle.
How to play this unique baby shower game: Before the party, ask each guest to bring a 4-x-6-inch headshot of herself, and another 4-x-6-inch headshot of her partner or dream partner (Brad Pitt, Patrick Dempsey, of whoever strikes her fancy). Give each guest a baby-shaped cutout and scissors. Have them cut up their headshots so that eyes, noses, mouths, and other features are separate pieces. Mix 'em up and then glue the features onto the baby-shaped cutouts.
Baby Stroller Olympics
This fun baby shower game probably won't qualify as an event in the summer Olympic games, but it makes for a great time at an outdoor party, says Sharron Wood, author of Baby Shower Games.
How to do it: Map out an area of land. Use one stick to mark off the starting line, and another stick to mark off the finish line. Within that area, set up a few obstacles with the lawn chairs, logs, or other materials. Each guest will go behind the starting line, holding a baby doll and standing next to a stroller. When the mom-to-be says "Go!" the guest will strap the baby into the stroller and push it around the obstacles until they reach the finish line. A one-second penalty is added each time the stroller or guest hits an obstacle, and a guest is disqualified if the baby falls out of the stroller (oops!).
The person with the speediest time wins. Give her a pedometer or reusable water bottle to celebrate her physical prowess.
Bad Baby Advice
A new mama always has questions—but let's hope she'll find better answers than the ones in this hilarious party activity, suggested by Friedland.
Here’s the how-to: Distribute note cards and pens. Tell each guest to write down a question a new mama would have, such as "How can I transition baby to solid food?" or "How do I take my baby's temperature?" Then, have everyone turn the card over and pass it to the guest on her left. Have each person write down the answer to her original question on the back of her new card.
Take turns reading the question-and-answer combos out loud. ("How can I transition my baby to solid food?" "Insert the thermometer about an inch into baby's bottom and watch the mercury climb.") The guest whose Q&A combination elicits the most laughter from the crowd wins.
What's the Story?
Creative juices will flow when guests write a short story on the spot. This baby shower game idea is less of an icebreaker, so it works best with a group of people who are already friendly. The results are hysterical—and the worse the story, the better, says Wood.
Here’s how to set up this activity, which also makes a great coed baby shower game: Create a list of 10 words related to babies, such as "nursery," "bottles," "diapers." Also brainstorm a list of 10 words that have nothing to do with babies, such as "chainsaw," "automotive store," "arrested," and "beer." Distribute both word lists to each guest and give them five minutes to write a story that includes all 20 words. Take turns reading the hilarious stories out loud. The person who comes up with the funniest tale wins.
Saving Time
Friedland recommends giving baby-to-be a present she'll one day cherish: A time capsule created by mom's closest friends, will show her what life was like in the year she was born.
To make this craft, tell each guest to bring an object that's representative of the current times, such as a popular DVD, a newspaper clipping of a celebrity’s latest exploits, a bestselling book, or a special coin issued by the government for that year.
At the shower, have each guest present the item she brought and explain why she chose it. Everyone will place their items into a container and present it to the mom-to-be as a gift.
Wanna Make a Bet?
Put guests at odds with each other with this baby shower game, and see who can guess baby's arrival date most closely. Distribute note cards and pens to the guests, and remind them of the pregnant lady's official due date. Have each guest write down her name and the date she expects baby to be born, then hand it over to the hostess with a cool 10 bucks.
After the baby is born, the shower hostess will send a quick text to guests who attended, announcing the winner. She’ll also use the collected cash to purchase an AmEx or Visa gift card and pop it in the mail to the winner.
Quilting Time
The newborn and the mom-to-be will be scoring tons of awesome stuff, but much of it will be practical and predictable. This baby shower game lets you create something special—a quilted hand-made blanket—during the present-opening time.
Simply distribute one solid-colored fabric square and several fabric pens to each guest. While the mom-to-be is opening gifts, have each guest decorate her square. After the shower, have the hostess (or the best seamstress in attendance) stitch the squares together to make a personal, impromptu quilt for Baby.
Perfect Timing
See who has the gift of punctuality in this gift-opening baby shower game of chance. As the mom-to-be is opening gifts, set the timer for a short length of time (five to seven minutes). Whoever's present she's opening when the timer goes off wins a prize, such as an inexpensive gift card. Start the timer again and keep the routine going until all the presents are opened.