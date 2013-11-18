14 Kid-Friendly Baby Shower Games

This baby shower game is a version of the party favorite Pin the Tail on the Donkey.

You'll Need:

-Cutouts of a baby (one for each participant)

-Poster-size image of the pregnant mommy-to-be

-Tape

-Blindfold (a scarf or a bandanna will do)

How to Play:

Blindfold each participant. Hand each of them a paper baby with which to approach the picture of the mom-to-be. The object is to place the paper baby as close to the mommy's tummy as possible. The person who gets the closest wins.