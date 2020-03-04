Baby Shower Games

It just wouldn't be a shower without a mix of silly baby shower games. Here you'll find the right party ideas to keep the laughs, sharing, and advice coming.

You Have to See This Couple's Hilarious Gender Reveal Fail
The dad-to-be refused to swing at his wife's bad pitch, and the result is EPIC.
We Are Loving This Halloween-Themed Gender Reveal!
He or she? What will the little pumpkin be?
Here's a Family Gender Reveal Idea That Really Hits the Mark
If you're hoping to involve your family in an upcoming gender reveal, maybe the Fowler's idea will be on target with what you had in mind.
Baby Shower Games: Rubber Ducks
Bring all of your baby shower guests up to the tub for an unforgettable duck race. All you need are some rubber ducks and several craft staples.
Baby Shower Games: Wooden Blocks
This baby shower craft will leave your guest of honor with plenty of décor for baby's nursery. The blocks are easy for anyone to make and will last a lifetime.
Baby Shower Games: Baby Food Game
Test your taste buds with a baby food guessing game at your shower. The person who guesses the most flavors correctly gets a prize.
20 Fun Baby Shower Games
No baby shower hostess (or mom-to-be) wants guests to groan when the activities begin. Here, professional planners share 20 free and easy baby shower games to celebrate your little one’s arrival.
4 Free Printable Baby Shower Games
With these free printable baby shower games, you’ll make any celebration a total blast. Here’s everything you need for Baby Bingo, Celebrity Match Game, Baby Shower Word Scramble, and Place Your Bets. 
14 Kid-Friendly Baby Shower Games
Girl Baby Shower Games
