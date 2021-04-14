An image of wrapped gifts.
24 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2021
Whether you're celebrating in person or virtually, shower expecting parents with one of these unique baby shower gift ideas for boys, girls, and new moms, too.
There's no sweeter occasion than the arrival of a new baby. But finding the right baby shower gift can feel slightly less sweet, especially if you're not up-to-speed on the latest and greatest baby products out there. The good news: you don't have to have a newborn to snag a really great baby gift that new moms and dads will not only appreciate, but put to good use.
How Much to Spend on a Baby Shower Gift
First things first: budget. Curious what you're expected to spend on a baby shower gift? It depends on who you are gifting, according to the baby product experts over at Munchkin. Here's their basic rundown:
- For acquaintances: $25 or less (think co-workers, distant relatives)
- For close friends and family: $50 to $100
- If you're the aunt, uncle, or godparent: $100 and up
Once you have your target price range in mind, shop these top baby shower gift ideas for 2021 that are all sure to garner oh's and ah's, whether you're on Zoom or in a party room.
in2green Baby Milestone Throw Blanket
This blankie is begging for a photo op as you mark your baby's growth. Use a placeholder like a string or bracelet to show how big she's gotten, and grab your phone!
To buy: in2green Baby Milestone Throw Blanket, $120; in2green.com
ergoPouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag 0.2 TOG
One zip-up is all it takes to keep your little one snug and secure during naptime. No extra blankets necessary…now that's a wrap.
To buy: ergoPouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag 0.2 TOG, $29.99; amazon.com
Hello Bello Diaper Cake
A baby shower isn't complete without a stash of diapers, and this one takes the cake quite literally. Baby wipes, shampoo/body wash, bubble bath, and three welcome signs complete this giftable package.
To buy: Hello Bello Diaper Cake, $35; walmart.com
Baby Bum Shower
This handy gadget gives new meaning to a "baby shower." A quick squeeze delivers soap and water (or just water) to tackle the messiest of diaper changes. Bye-bye, blowouts.
To buy: Baby Bum Shower, $40; babybumshower.us
Pipette Diaper Rash Cream
A must for every diaper bag, this soothing balm is made with moisturizing shea butter and a specially derived plant extract to calm irritated bums. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and fragrance-free for sensitive newborn skin.
To buy: Pipette Diaper Rash Cream, $12.99; amazon.com
Noble Newborn Emerson Bottle Brush 5-Piece Kit
Forget those flimsy wands: This brush truly stands up to the repetitive chore of daily bottle-cleaning and looks good while doing it. Bonus: The weighted handle lets the brush dry upright without toppling over.
To buy: Noble Newborn Emerson Bottle Brush 5-Piece Kit, $149; noblenewborn.com
Crate & Kids Nature Friends Baby Activity Chair
Little ones get a front row seat to the action in this quilted stationary play center. The removable tray is teeming with woodland-themed activities that invite little hands to explore and discover.
To buy: Crate & Kids Nature Friends Baby Activity Chair, $149; crateandbarrel.com
Boppy ComfyHug Hybrid Newborn Carrier
Parents can keep their infant close and secure in this cozy carrier that conforms to you and your baby's changing bodies. Designed for 5-20 lbs., it can be worn as soon as Day One.
To buy: Boppy ComfyHug Hybrid Newborn Carrier, $59.99; amazon.com
Tommee Tippee GroAnywhere Portable Travel Baby Blackout Blind
No more having to drape hotel linens over the windows at bedtime when you're away from home. Simply unfold this blanket-sized cover and attach to window glass via the suction cups for instant darkness.
To buy: Tommee Tippee GroAnywhere Portable Travel Baby Blackout Blind, $40; amazon.com
Pottery Barn Kids Nautical Heirloom Baby Blanket
You may have to confess that you didn't make this gorgeous knit blanket yourself, but that's a small price to pay. The sailboat and contrasting stripes design is worth displaying, while the reverse Sherpa side beckons little ones to dreamland.
To buy: Pottery Barn Kids Nautical Heirloom Baby Blanket, $70; potterybarnkids.com
Loulou Lollipop Ramen Bib
Mealtime can be messy, but this silicone bib in a whimsical, of-the-moment print has a catch-all pouch that's perfect for voracious eaters.
To buy: Loulou Lollipop Ramen Bib, $14; amazon.com
Laura Ashley 9-Piece Scotty Dog Gift Set
This playful pup-inspired ensemble includes a one-piece coverup and matching cap, bodysuit, embroidered bib, three washcloths, and blanket—all packaged in a mesh bag for instant gifting.
To buy: Laura Ashley 9-Piece Scotty Dog Gift Set, $30; lauraashleyusa.com
Gerber Organic 4-Piece Baby Girls Bear Bundled Gift Set
This bear-y cute layette set, containing a footie, short-sleeved bodysuit, footed pants, and cap, makes a stylish statement for your little babe's first outing.
To buy: Gerber Organic 4-Piece Baby Girls Bear Bundled Gift Set, $13.99; gerberchildrenswear.com
Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle
This 7-piece set comes with a full day's (and night's) supply of bottle-feeding necessities: two 5-oz. bottles, two 8-oz. bottles, and two sets of nipples that will take baby through 6 months and beyond.
To buy: Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle, $48; amazon.com
Babyganics Essentials Gift Set
From bottle-washing to bath time, this all-in-one assortment of natural-based products (lotion, bubble bath, shampoo/body wash, surface wipes, dish soap, and hand sanitizer) keeps your baby (and home) squeaky clean.
To buy: Babyganics Essentials Gift Set, $55.99; amazon.com
Skip Hop Light-Up Diaper Caddy
Late-night changes just got a whole lot easier with this portable organizer. The touch-activated handle lets you access diaper changing essentials without disturbing slumbering infants.
To buy: Skip Hop Light-Up Diaper Caddy, $39.99; amazon.com
MudPie Baby's Up Mom Coffee Mug and Journal Set
Who says babies get to have all the fun? This stoneware mug inscribed with a cheeky sentiment, along with a memory journal, give moms an excuse to steal a few minutes (and some caffeine) for themselves.
To buy: MudPie Baby's Up Mom Coffee Mug and Journal Set, $22; mudpie.com
Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit
Indulge in some much-needed pampering with soaking salts, body oil, lotion, and nipple balm. You'll emerge from the bath refreshed and ready to resume mom duty.
To buy: Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit, $55.95; honest.com
Love to Dream From Day One Organic Gift Set
Think of it as a good night's sleep in a box. Two cotton swaddles in a unisex design, along with 30 milestone cards for chronicling the weeks and months of baby's first year, are ready for gift giving.
To buy: Love to Dream From Day One Organic Gift Set, $69.95; lovetodream.com
Dékor Classic Diaper Pail Gift Set
This registry item becomes a nursery mainstay with a one-step, hands-free diaper pail, and a one-year supply of refills. (You'll use them faster than you know!)
To buy: Dékor Classic Diaper Pail Gift Set, $63; amazon.com
Steiff My First Steiff Hoppie Rabbit
Baby's first friend is super-soft against newborn skin and goes from snuggle time to story time. The signature Steiff tag and embroidered foot make this a keepsake item to cherish as your little one grows.
To buy: Steiff My First Steiff Hoppie Rabbit, $26.95; steiffusa.com
Nurtured 9 Baby Shower Pregnancy Gift Box
This box of goodies is sure to delight expectant mamas in need of some R&R. A customized package containing a fashionable maternity robe, belly butter, body polish, and body lotion—topped off with a handwritten note and black bow—will give her that special glow.
To buy: Nurtured 9 Baby Shower Pregnancy Gift Box, $159; nurtured9.com
Baby Starters Snuggle Buddy Gift Set
This soft rattle (as a plush doll or animal friend) paired and velour blankie are perfect companions for on-the-go adventures or simply cuddling up at home.
To buy: Baby Starters Snuggle Buddy Gift Set, $14.99; amazon.com
Munchkin White Hot Duck Gift Basket
This inflatable duck tub doubles as a gift basket, brimming with bath toys, feeding and cleaning accessories, and other essentials to make the first days of new motherhood a breeze.
To buy: Munchkin White Hot Duck Gift Basket, $125; munchkin.com