Baby Showers

If you're planning a baby shower, you're in the right place.Here you'll find baby shower ideas, including baby shower themes, fun baby shower games, baby shower gifts, and more.

Most Recent

Baby Showers Save Adoptive Parents Major Money—It's Time We Normalize Them
Adoption can cost up to $50,000, and for adoptive parents, baby showers can be a great way to bring down some of the expenses of welcoming a new child. So why aren't they more common?
The 7 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents
Create your dream wish list at Amazon, Target, Pottery Barn Kids, and more retailers.
24 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2021
Whether you're celebrating in person or virtually, shower expecting parents with one of these unique baby shower gift ideas for boys, girls, and new moms, too.
Virtual Baby Shower Ideas For When Loved Ones Can't Be There
Traditional baby shower are getting a virtual twist while the country fights the coronavirus pandemic with social distancing measures. From how to host the perfect video hangout to what games to play, here's how to make your remote celebration a memorable one.
10 Best Baby Sprinkle Gift Ideas, According to Moms
Gearing up for your second baby? You may think you have everything you need—an extra pair of hands would be nice!—but life with another child requires some extra supplies. Moms in the know share their picks for the sprinkle gift ideas that helped them master the next chapter of motherhood like a pro.
10 Baby Sprinkle Invitations We Love
A baby sprinkle differs slightly from a baby shower as it's typically a simpler occasion, but invitations are still a must! Whether you are opting to celebrate with a literal "sprinkle" theme or are going with something more timeless, we have rounded up an assortment of stationery styles for boys, girls, as well as gender-neutral sprinkle invitations all guaranteed to get everyone excited. After all, first comes stationery, then comes celebration, then comes baby #2 in a hand-me-down carriage!
Advertisement

More Baby Showers

How to Plan a Baby Sprinkle That Will Feel Totally Different From Your Shower
From who to invite to raindrop themes, consider this your guide to planning a scaled-down baby shower for baby number two, also known as a baby sprinkle.
Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Theme Is Totally Unexpected
She's giving the traditional event a major update.
Andy Cohen Celebrates Baby-to-Be with Dozens of Real Housewives—and John Mayer!—at Baby Shower
Mom-to-Be Cancels Baby Shower After Family Ridicules Her Name Choice: 'This Name Conveys Power'
5 Alternative Baby Shower Ideas to Try Now
Are Postpartum Parties the New Baby Shower?

Bardi Baby Shower! Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter on the Way at 'Bronx Fairytale' Bash

It was a night of clubbing for Cardi B and Offset—with one big caveat.

All Baby Showers

Take a Peek at Whitney Port's Baby Shower Registry
5 Ways to Give Back With Your Baby Shower
9 Best Baby Shower Gifts for Moms Who Already Have Kids
This Guy Just Jumped Out of a Plane to Announce His Baby's Gender!
Watch This Couple Chop Down a Tree in Awesome Lumberjack-Themed Gender Reveal
When a Party Store Turns Your Gender Reveal Into an Epic Fail
Little Girl's Reaction to Parents' Gender Reveal Is Agonizing and Adorable at the Same Time
We Are Loving This Halloween-Themed Gender Reveal!
Here's a Family Gender Reveal Idea That Really Hits the Mark
ICYMI: This Gender Reveal Didn't Exactly Go as Planned...or Did It?
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Pacifier Cupcakes
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make A Onesie Bouquet
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Baby-Face Cookies
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play "What's In The Bag?"
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Humpty Dumpty Cookies
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play The Diaper-Pin Game
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Plan A Sprinkle Shower
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Play the Baby-Bump Game
Baby Shower Ideas: How To Make Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Cookies
Baby Shower Games: Rubber Ducks
Baby Shower Games: Wooden Blocks
Baby Shower Games: Baby Food Game
Baby Shower Desserts: Flower Box Cake
Baby Shower Desserts: Gift Boxes
Baby Shower Desserts: Homemade Red Velvet Cake
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com