Toy Safety

For babies, there's nothing quite like a new toy. The colors, the feel, the sound, and of course, the taste. Toys are awesome! But if you're not careful, toys can be dangerous, too. Learn which toys to avoid, which ones were recalled, and more.

Most Recent

What Is a Recall?
It might not be what you think. But it is something every parent needs to know about.
What To Do if a Product You Own Is Recalled
Decisions about how to react to a recall if you have small children can be a matter of life or death.
Why So Many Recalls Are Child-Related
If you have a child, chances are you have a product that will be recalled. Children's products are among the highest profile recalls because of the potential dangers to a vulnerable population.
Latest Clothing Recalls
Make sure you don't own these potentially harmful clothes.
Five Dangerous Products to Get Out of Your House
Some dangerous items that have already been recalled may be in your home. If they are, you should get rid of them.
Latest Sports Recalls
Make sure your kids aren't playing with dangerous sport gear.
More Toy Safety

Latest Gear Recalls
Make sure you don't own these potentially harmful products.
Latest Kid Toy Recalls
Make sure your kid isn't playing with a potentially harmful toy.
Latest Baby Toy Recalls
Health Update: Are Your Kids' Toys Causing Hearing Damage?
Unsafe Toys
Arts and Crafts Safety

The Scoop on Unsafe Toys

Get the facts and safeguard your child's well-being.

