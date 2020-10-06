7 Baby Registry Must-Haves on Amazon, According to Thousands of Five-Star Reviews

We can’t say it any better than this reviewer: “Everyone always tells you the millions of gadgets you just ‘have to get’ when you're expecting and you don't end up using half of them. This is not one of those. You will use this all day every day.” We even suggest you bring a Boppy to the hospital and have it ready to go for your first nursing sessions. It saves your back and shoulders from strain and allows you to comfortably and firmly keep your baby latched on for long periods of time. It’s also great for positioning a baby for bottle-feeding. And parents use it for more than nursing: It’s loved for tummy time play and supporting a baby as they learn to sit. “Single-handedly the best purchase I've ever made,” writes a mom who titled her review “Would be lost without our Boppy!”

