Baby Safety Tips

You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting your baby. Here you'll get tips and advice on how to keep your baby safe.

Most Recent

Should You Buy Used or New Baby Gear? A Guide to Expiration Dates
It's no secret that preparing for a baby is expensive. But before you buy something second-hand, make sure you've researched expiration dates and other safety concerns.
7 Baby Registry Must-Haves on Amazon, According to Thousands of Five-Star Reviews
Based on thousands of five-star Amazon reviews, we rounded up seven baby registry must-haves, starting at just $20. From a Graco car seat and the beloved Pack and Play to the best nursing Boppy and a colorful Fisher-Price toy, these are the baby products on Amazon new parents need.
Why Inclined Baby Sleepers Are So Dangerous
Inclined sleepers like the Rock 'n Play have been called "deadly" by the AAP, and now, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling for their complete removal from shelves. Here's everything you need to know about the risky baby gear.
How to Use Smart Devices to Baby-Proof Your Home
There are tons of different smart devices out there, but can they help you protect your kids? Find out how to use the latest technology to make your home a little safer.
Water Intoxication Is Real, But Rare—Here's What to Know
While water intoxication does not happen often, it’s vital to be aware of what causes this deadly condition and know signs to watch for if your baby does drink a large amount of water.
Are Baby Walkers Ever Safe?
Baby walkers send roughly 2000 babies to the emergency room every year. Here's what experts want every parent to know about the dangers of walkers.
Advertisement

More Baby Safety Tips

The Unexpected Danger in Leaving Infants in Car Seats Too Long
See why researchers suggest that a long road trip could be hazardous for your baby.
Mom Warns of the Surprise Dangers of Black Marks on Public Changing Tables
Mother Jessica Wayman is sharing her personal experience with drug abuse in a viral Facebook post to alert parents of hazardous substances and bodily fluids that could be left behind on public changing tables. 
7 Tips to Consider When You Wear Baby in a Sling
5 Safety Tips for Wearing a Baby Carrier
7 Things to Consider When Buying and Wearing a Baby Wrap
This Baby Was Burned—By a Pacifier Clip

Mom Shares Urgent Warning After Daughter Suffers Heat Stroke in Her Own Bedroom

With hot temperatures in the forecast, it's important to remember that a car isn't the only place kids can suffer heat stroke.

All Baby Safety Tips

Is There a 'Right' Way to Wear Your Baby?
Heart-Stopping Video Shows Moment 9-Year-Old Catches Baby Brother Falling From Changing Table
There's an Important Infant Bath Recall You Need to Know About
7 Surprising Baby Safety Mistakes You Might (Still) Be Making
Every Parent Should See This Coroner's Warning About Nursing Pillows
Too Many Babies Are Still Being Put to Bed Unsafely
Study Finds Dangerous Misuse Of Bottles, Pacifiers
10 Hidden Health Hazards in Your Home
4 Common Threats to Your Infant -- And How To Avoid Them!
Babyproofing Your House: A Checklist for Every Room
Babyproofing 101: 10 Household Safety Hazards
How to Protect Your Curious Kid
Must-Do Baby Essentials
Baby Sling Warning
A Safe Nursery
When Can Baby Sleep with a Blanket?
Shopping Cart Safety
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com