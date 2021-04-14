5 Best Baby Pool Floats for Safe Summer Fun

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanks to shade-providing canopies and top safety features, these are the best baby pool floats on the market today to ensure your infant can splash around safely with the rest of the family.

Infants and swimming don't seem like an obvious match, given the risks of drowning and sun exposure. But if you use a well-rated baby pool float—especially one with a UV-blocking canopy and added safety features—your little one can splish and splash all day long. Here, we break down important considerations for buying a baby pool float, then we recommend five smart options for babies today. Save this guide for your next summer pool party!

Baby Pool Float Considerations

Given the wide range of baby pool floats on the market today, you might be tempted to choose one based on cuteness—we get it's hard to resist an inflatable float shaped like an exotic animal! But in reality, parents should carefully consider four important factors: type of pool float, safety features, sun protection, and convenience.

Type of Float: You might've seen the pool floats that circle a baby's neck, letting their arms and legs tread water. These products might promote motor development by increasing range of motion, but many experts recommend avoiding them because of drowning and suffocation risks. Young babies also shouldn't wear swimming vests, which should be reserved for older toddlers. Instead, set your sights on inflatable floats that secure around your baby's chest or waist.

Safety Features: Baby pool floats aren't foolproof. Your little one could still drown if the float capsizes, and they could suffocate by getting caught in the material. Choose a pool float with added safety features, such as high-quality material that fights against leaks, inner springs for stability, seat straps, and child safety valves. Double check weight and age limits before using a float, and always supervise your baby in the water!

Sun Protection: The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct sunlight. It's also smart to limit sun exposure in older babies, whose delicate skin is prone to burning. Considering these facts, pool floats with UV-blocking shade canopies should jump to the top of your list (alternately, you can dress your little one in lightweight full-coverage clothing and wide-brimmed hats).

Convenience: While safety features are top priority, parents shouldn't sacrifice functionality as well. Look for baby pool floats that inflate/deflate easily, either by mouth or hand. They should also fold for convenient transportation and storage.

Finally, it's important note that parental supervision is non-negotiable whenever your baby is near water. Even if they're using a baby pool float, you should never let them out of your sight!

The Best Baby Pool Floats

Ready to introduce your baby to the water? Consider these five pool floats, which help protect infants from sun exposure and drowning. When used along with close supervision, they're perfect for baby's next pool party.