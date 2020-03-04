Lead Poisoning

What is lead poisoning? Learn the basics about this common household danger that can severely damage your child's brain and nervous system.Learn why lead is dangerous, how to prevent lead poisoning, and more.

Popular Sippy Cups Test Positive for Lead in Parent Trials
The company initially issued a voluntary recall of the cups, but has since backtracked, saying their own tests revealed "safe" levels of lead.
9 Ways to Prevent and Deal with Lead Poisoning
After fading from public consciousness for a few years, questions about lead's impacts have reemerged. Here are nine ways to protect your family.
The Dangers of Lead: Could Your Home Be Contaminated?
The scary truth: Almost half of all homes in the U.S. contain lead -- and many have toxic levels of this poison. Is yours one of them? For more information visit our Lead Contamination resource Guide, click link below.
Parents Report: Lead Astray
It's not just old paint that's poisonous -- this toxic metal can be in water and soil, as well as in a scary number of children's products.
New Lead Danger
Guidelines on safe lead levels in children updated.
